Trevor Noah adds second night to Proctors appearance in May

By Gazette Arts Staff |
Trevor Noah attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Comedian, actor and television show host Trevor Noah has added a second show to his “Off the Record Tour” stop at Proctors in the spring of 2023.

Noah will be adding a show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, to the May 19 (7:30) show that was already announced. 

Tickets for both shows are now on sale at livenation.com and proctors.org.

Limited tickets remain for the May 19 show.

Noah,a native of South Africa, hosted “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central for seven years.

