UAlbany men’s basketball falters late, loses to Austin Peay

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — University at Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings said his team needs to learn how to win, but that it’s a hard process.

The Great Danes especially learned that Monday, falling to Austin Peay 74-59 after being tied at 57 with 4:39 left, in the first round of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam at Ocean Center.

The loss dropped UAlbany to 2-4, and it has yet to defeat a Division I opponent this season. It will get another chance at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when it plays Presbyterian in the consolation. Bucknell edged Presbyterian 66-65 in the other game.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, the Governors’ 6-foot-11, 255-pound center, scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to lead Austin Peay (3-2).

A turning point came with 4:24 left — 15 seconds after UAlbany had tied the game as a result of a Governors technical foul. UAlbany’s Marcus Jackson was whistled for a technical foul, and the Governors then went on a 13-0 run.

“I’d said we’ve got to be really careful with how [the officials] were calling it,” Killings said via telephone. “Unfortunately, we had a hard learning moment.”

UAlbany led 32-30 at halftime, and had some things going its way, including switching defenses that neutralized Hutchins-Everett and an 18-16 rebounding edge against the taller Governors.

The game stayed close, but UAlbany took its biggest lead with 16:50 left, 41-35, on a jumper from Jonathan Beagle, who finished with 10 points.

Hutchins-Everett, who went 9 of 9 from the foul line, also grabbed nine rebounds and two steals. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 17 points.

“In the second half, we missed some doubles a couple times, and he’s a big, big physical player,” Killings said. “There was one time [Tairi] Ketner did everything he could do right, but he still scored.”

Da’Kquan Davis and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. shared top scoring honors for UAlbany with 13 points apiece. Davis also had five rebounds and three assists.

UAlbany finished with a 31-30 rebounding edge, but Killings said his team lost some of the key ones, and that he’s hoping for more rebounds from his key players.

“We’re playing to win, but we get so anxious,” Killings said. “There’s a great level of urgency, and I think we just need to relax. We’re learning how to win. It’s hard. We’re, like, 317th in Division I in experience.”

