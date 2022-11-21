WEIGHING IN – The news is always devastating.

The story of 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who died when a drunken driver lost control and rolled a Mercury Sable on a New York parkway. Or 33-year-old Amanda Slaven, who was killed in Rotterdam by a man speeding in his pickup truck while driving on the wrong side of the road.

These events, all too common, are even more tragic because so many of them are preventable. If your eyes gloss over at that message of prevention, as mine may have until recently, let me tell you about some eye-opening data I’ve recently come across.

Whenever members of law enforcement stop someone suspected of driving under the influence, officers may ask where the driver consumed his or her last drink. State Police Troop G Public Information Officer Stephanie O’Neil described this information as “nice to have,” but it’s not a requirement. Nor is the data totally reliable, because it comes directly from people who are sometimes heavily intoxicated and who might be worried about legal consequences.

Earlier this year I filed a FOIL request with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, which maintains and distributes last-drink data to the state Liquor Authority, DWI-prevention programs and police agencies. Those entities can then use the data to determine patterns, and potentially change enforcement and education strategies.



My request for the records since 2017 for Capital Region and Mohawk Valley counties was intended as a follow-up to a story The Gazette ran several years ago detailing the most common last-drink establishments in our area. My plan had been to compare then with now to see if the establishments that were the most present in the 2017 data were still prevalent in the current numbers.

But when looking at the current data, it became clear that bars and restaurants aren’t really the heart of the story. Yes, certain establishments — think of the popular watering holes near you — appear in the data as expected. And yes, such establishments have an obligation to know it’s a crime to sell, deliver or give away alcoholic beverages to a person who is visibly intoxicated — and violations can result in the Liquor Authority bringing disciplinary action.

But to me the truly striking element of the data was this: In more than a quarter of all cases, people report having their last drink in a place where they simply had no good reason to leave.

The data is far from perfect because it includes many blank responses, as well as profanities and general answers such as “Albany.” But factoring all of this in, The Gazette’s analysis found that in nearly 15% of the roughly 10,000 cases in which a last-drink location was recorded since 2017, the person pulled over reported having that last drink at a friend’s house. Theoretically, they should have been able to stay a bit longer while they sobered up.

Most startling? Nearly 12% of people pulled over reported having their last drink at home. Let me say that again: They got behind the wheel after drinking AT HOME. Any injury or death that results becomes all the more tragic. (It’s worth noting that there was no noticeable higher incidence of “home” appearing during the years of pandemic lockdowns.)

Drunken drivers cause more than 17,000 deaths each year, equating to 310 funerals each week or one death every half an hour, according to New York State Police.

The holiday season we’re now officially in is notorious for high rates of DWI. Truly, things start to get scary on Halloween. This year, State Police issued 11,601 tickets and arrested 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween weekend.

Last-drink data is and can be used preventively. For instance, state troopers may report specific establishments to the state Liquor Authority or increase patrols as a deterrent, according to O’Neil.

Meanwhile, the Liquor Authority can use the data to conduct investigations that can result in official letters of warning to put licensees on notice and encourage them to serve more responsibly. Establishments also have access to the Alcohol Training Awareness Program, which focuses on the legal responsibilities of selling alcohol, with an emphasis on preventing sales to minors and intoxicated individuals, according to the Liquor Authority.

But if someone is driving after drinking at home or at a friend’s house, there’s really no effective system-wide prevention. The sad reality is we’re all susceptible to making bad decisions, especially if we’ve had a few too many beers or whiskey sours.

So if you’re planning to imbibe this holiday season — or ever — please, please, don’t drive. If that tired warning doesn’t really sink in, consider the more than 25% of people who were pulled over after drinking at a friend’s house or at home.

To me, that’s a sobering statistic.

Columnist Andrew Waite can be reached at [email protected] and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

