Week 13 rivalry week college football betting odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Notre Dame-USC

By Zach Ewing/Home Field Sports |
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden (5) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53), wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) during the second half of Saturday's against Maryland. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden (5) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53), wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) during the second half of Saturday's against Maryland. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
It’s rivalry week in college football, with nearly every game containing lots of meaning for the schools — either for emotional reasons or more tangible ones — bowl eligibility, conference championship hopes.

One game stands above the rest, however: Unbeaten Michigan and Ohio State will clash in Columbus, with a spot in the Big Ten championship game and almost certainly the College Football Playoff on the line. It’ll be the last meeting of unbeaten teams until the CFP starts and a true clash of college football titans. It’s also rumored the teams don’t like each other much.

Ohio State is an early-week 7½-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook.

There are other important games, notably No. 5 USC against No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 4 TCU against Iowa State. The Trojans and Horned Frogs are both favored and must win to keep their CFP hopes alive; if they do, they’ll go into championship week likely needing just one more win to reach the playoff.

In the SEC, the championship game matchup is decided, but No. 6 LSU (-9½) needs to beat Texas A&M to keep its national title hopes alive, and No. 1 Georgia can finish off its second consecutive unbeaten regular season. Rare is the week where the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama is on the national undercard.

Here’s a complete Week 13 rivalry week schedule with TV information and a list of the available point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(all times Eastern)

(rankings from AP Top 25; new College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday)

Top 25 games

Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss (-3, o/u 63½), 7 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

No. 19 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati (-2½, o/u 47), noon Friday, ABC

Baylor at No. 24 Texas (-8, o/u 56), noon Friday, ESPN

NC State at No. 18 North Carolina (-6½, o/u 56½), 3:30 p.m. Friday, ABC

No. 17 UCLA (-9, o/u 60½) at Cal, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Fox

Florida at No. 16 Florida State (-9½, o/u 58), 7:30 p.m. Friday, ABC

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-7½, o/u 57½), noon Saturday, Fox

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia (-35, o/u 49), noon Saturday, ESPN

South Carolina at No. 9 Clemson (-14½, o/u 50), noon Saturday, ABC

Auburn at No. 8 Alabama (-21½, o/u 49), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 10 Oregon (-3½, o/u 57) at No. 22 Oregon State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU (-10½, o/u 48), 4 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 14 Utah (-29½, o/u 52½) at Colorado, 4 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State (-18, o/u 54), 4 p.m. Saturday, FS1

No. 6 LSU (-9½, o/u 46) at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 25 Central Florida (-18, o/u 70) at South Florida, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 9 Tennessee (-15½, o/u 66½) at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 5 USC (-5½, o/u 62½), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Kansas at No. 15 Kansas State (-12, o/u 62½), 8 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 12 Washington (-2, o/u 58½) at Washington State, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Other games

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

Bowling Green at Ohio (-7, o/u 56), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (-3, o/u 44), 7 p.m., ESPN+

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

Utah State at Boise State (-16, o/u 53), noon, CBS

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (-1½, o/u 54½), noon, CBSSN

Toledo (-7½, o/u 53½) at Western Michigan, noon, ESPNU

Arizona State at Arizona (-4, o/u 63), 3 p.m., FS1

Arkansas (-4, o/u 56½) at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., CBS

New Mexico at Colorado State (-7, o/u 35), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Nebraska at Iowa (-10½), 4 p.m., BTN

Wyoming at Fresno State (-14½, o/u 50½), 10 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Virginia at Virginia Tech (-1½, o/u 40), TBA

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (-8½, o/u 66½), noon, ESPN2

Army (-20, o/u 45½) at UMass, noon, ESPN+

New Mexico State at Liberty (-24, o/u 51), noon, ESPN+

Rutgers at Maryland (-14, o/u 49), noon, BTN

Coastal Carolina at James Madison (-14, o/u 54), noon, ESPNU

Old Dominion at South Alabama (-16½, o/u 48), noon, ESPN+

Georgia State at Marshall (-6, o/u 49½), noon, ESPN+

Western Kentucky (-7, o/u 61) at Florida Atlantic, noon, CBSSN

East Carolina (-13, o/u 51) at Temple, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Kent State at Buffalo (-3, o/u 54), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Akron at Northern Illinois (-10, o/u 55), 1:30 p.m., ESPN3

Rice at North Texas (-13½, o/u 61½), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Louisville at Kentucky (-3½, o/u 43), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Troy (-13½, o/u 47) at Arkansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Minnesota at Wisconsin (-3, o/u 34½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Purdue (-10, o/u 55½) at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Illinois (-12½, o/u 37) at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., TBD

Wake Forest (-4, o/u 67) at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACC Network

Hawaii at San Jose State (-14, o/u 56½), 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at SMU (-4, o/u 72), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

UAB (-17, o/u 56½) at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UTEP at UTSA (-18, o/u 56½), 3:30 p.m., Stadium

Southern Miss (-3½, o/u 52) at UL-Monroe, 5 p.m., ESPN+

UL (-5, o/u 45) at Texas State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Nevada at UNLV (-12½, o/u 51), 6 p.m., TBD

Appalachian State (-4½, o/u 60) at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Middle Tennessee (-20, o/u 55½) at Florida International, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Oklahoma (-1½, o/u 64½) at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Syracuse (-10, o/u 45½) at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

Tulsa at Houston (-12, o/u 67), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Pitt (-6½, o/u 44) at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Air Force (pick ’em, o/u N/A) at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

BYU (-6½, o/u 57½) at Stanford, 11 p.m., FS1

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

 

