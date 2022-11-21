Week 13 rivalry week college football betting odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Notre Dame-USC

It’s rivalry week in college football, with nearly every game containing lots of meaning for the schools — either for emotional reasons or more tangible ones — bowl eligibility, conference championship hopes.

One game stands above the rest, however: Unbeaten Michigan and Ohio State will clash in Columbus, with a spot in the Big Ten championship game and almost certainly the College Football Playoff on the line. It’ll be the last meeting of unbeaten teams until the CFP starts and a true clash of college football titans. It’s also rumored the teams don’t like each other much.

Ohio State is an early-week 7½-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook.

There are other important games, notably No. 5 USC against No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 4 TCU against Iowa State. The Trojans and Horned Frogs are both favored and must win to keep their CFP hopes alive; if they do, they’ll go into championship week likely needing just one more win to reach the playoff.

In the SEC, the championship game matchup is decided, but No. 6 LSU (-9½) needs to beat Texas A&M to keep its national title hopes alive, and No. 1 Georgia can finish off its second consecutive unbeaten regular season. Rare is the week where the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama is on the national undercard.

Here’s a complete Week 13 rivalry week schedule with TV information and a list of the available point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(all times Eastern)

(rankings from AP Top 25; new College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday)

Top 25 games

Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss (-3, o/u 63½), 7 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

No. 19 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati (-2½, o/u 47), noon Friday, ABC

Baylor at No. 24 Texas (-8, o/u 56), noon Friday, ESPN

NC State at No. 18 North Carolina (-6½, o/u 56½), 3:30 p.m. Friday, ABC

No. 17 UCLA (-9, o/u 60½) at Cal, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Fox

Florida at No. 16 Florida State (-9½, o/u 58), 7:30 p.m. Friday, ABC

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-7½, o/u 57½), noon Saturday, Fox

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia (-35, o/u 49), noon Saturday, ESPN

South Carolina at No. 9 Clemson (-14½, o/u 50), noon Saturday, ABC

Auburn at No. 8 Alabama (-21½, o/u 49), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 10 Oregon (-3½, o/u 57) at No. 22 Oregon State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU (-10½, o/u 48), 4 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 14 Utah (-29½, o/u 52½) at Colorado, 4 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State (-18, o/u 54), 4 p.m. Saturday, FS1

No. 6 LSU (-9½, o/u 46) at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 25 Central Florida (-18, o/u 70) at South Florida, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 9 Tennessee (-15½, o/u 66½) at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 5 USC (-5½, o/u 62½), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Kansas at No. 15 Kansas State (-12, o/u 62½), 8 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 12 Washington (-2, o/u 58½) at Washington State, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Other games

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

Bowling Green at Ohio (-7, o/u 56), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (-3, o/u 44), 7 p.m., ESPN+

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

Utah State at Boise State (-16, o/u 53), noon, CBS

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (-1½, o/u 54½), noon, CBSSN

Toledo (-7½, o/u 53½) at Western Michigan, noon, ESPNU

Arizona State at Arizona (-4, o/u 63), 3 p.m., FS1

Arkansas (-4, o/u 56½) at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., CBS

New Mexico at Colorado State (-7, o/u 35), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Nebraska at Iowa (-10½), 4 p.m., BTN

Wyoming at Fresno State (-14½, o/u 50½), 10 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Virginia at Virginia Tech (-1½, o/u 40), TBA

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (-8½, o/u 66½), noon, ESPN2

Army (-20, o/u 45½) at UMass, noon, ESPN+

New Mexico State at Liberty (-24, o/u 51), noon, ESPN+

Rutgers at Maryland (-14, o/u 49), noon, BTN

Coastal Carolina at James Madison (-14, o/u 54), noon, ESPNU

Old Dominion at South Alabama (-16½, o/u 48), noon, ESPN+

Georgia State at Marshall (-6, o/u 49½), noon, ESPN+

Western Kentucky (-7, o/u 61) at Florida Atlantic, noon, CBSSN

East Carolina (-13, o/u 51) at Temple, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Kent State at Buffalo (-3, o/u 54), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Akron at Northern Illinois (-10, o/u 55), 1:30 p.m., ESPN3

Rice at North Texas (-13½, o/u 61½), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Louisville at Kentucky (-3½, o/u 43), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Troy (-13½, o/u 47) at Arkansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Minnesota at Wisconsin (-3, o/u 34½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Purdue (-10, o/u 55½) at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Illinois (-12½, o/u 37) at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., TBD

Wake Forest (-4, o/u 67) at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACC Network

Hawaii at San Jose State (-14, o/u 56½), 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at SMU (-4, o/u 72), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

UAB (-17, o/u 56½) at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UTEP at UTSA (-18, o/u 56½), 3:30 p.m., Stadium

Southern Miss (-3½, o/u 52) at UL-Monroe, 5 p.m., ESPN+

UL (-5, o/u 45) at Texas State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Nevada at UNLV (-12½, o/u 51), 6 p.m., TBD

Appalachian State (-4½, o/u 60) at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Middle Tennessee (-20, o/u 55½) at Florida International, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Oklahoma (-1½, o/u 64½) at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Syracuse (-10, o/u 45½) at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

Tulsa at Houston (-12, o/u 67), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Pitt (-6½, o/u 44) at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Air Force (pick ’em, o/u N/A) at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

BYU (-6½, o/u 57½) at Stanford, 11 p.m., FS1

