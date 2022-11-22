Bills vs. Lions betting preview: Buffalo returns to Detroit as Thanksgiving favorite

The Detroit Lions will look to continue a resurgence as they look for their fourth straight win as they play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

The Buffalo Bills will play their second consecutive game in Detroit, as their game last Sunday against the Browns was played in Detroit because of the Buffalo snowstorm. It took the Bills a while to get going, but they were able to end a two-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 31-23. The rushing attack for Buffalo was big, as James Cook and Devin Singletary both rushed for 86 yards in the win. Kicker Tyler Bass tied the Bills record for field goals in a game for the second time in his career, making all six of his attempts.

Three weeks ago, the Lions were sitting at 1-6 and appeared to be on the path to another terrible season. However, the team has responded with three consecutive wins, including a dominating performance in the 31-18 victory on the road at the Giants. The Lions’ defense held Giants running back Saquon Barkley to only 22 yards on 15 carries, while the offense rushed 160 yards and four touchdowns, three by Jamaal Williams.

Caesars Sportsbook has listed the Bills as a 9.5-point favorite with an over/under of 54.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Time/TV: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Buffalo -9.5

Money line: Buffalo -440, Detroit +335

Over/under: 54

Analysis: For Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the game against the Browns was important because he was able to take care of the football. He has thrown 10 interceptions this season, with six of those coming in the previous three games before Sunday. He is second in the NFL in passing yards (2,930, trailing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with 3,265) and third in passing touchdowns (Mahomes 28, Bengals QB Joe Burrow 22). When the Bills are rolling, the team is getting huge plays. However, the need to rely so heavily on the big play has hurt the team in the past few weeks.

Of the team’s 10 games this year, the Lions have had only three games that have been decided by more than nine points (1-2 in those games). Coach Dan Campbell has done a terrific job of changing the culture, and this team goes into games expecting to win. In the win against the Giants, the defense was terrific. They intercepted Daniel Jones twice and absolutely shut down the rushing attack of the Giants. In the Lions’ six losses, Jared Goff has thrown six interceptions, compared to only one interception in four wins.

The Lions have been competitive nearly all season, and an opportunity to win their fourth consecutive game on national television is a big deal. The Bills will make one more play to get the win, but the Lions cover this one easily.

Prediction: Bills 27, Lions 24

