Couple shot and killed in Princetown Tuesday; Investigation leads to Schenectady

PRINCETOWN – A couple were found shot and killed Tuesday in Princetown, New York State Police said.

The man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown Tuesday, police said, citing their preliminary investigation.

“The investigation is in its early stages, and several people are being interviewed by police,” police said in a release. “There is no danger to the public.”

New York State Police spokesman Beau Duffy later confirmed the victims were a man and a woman, who had been in a long-term relationship.

A law enforcement official said later that Schenectady Police aided both state police and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s officer with searching a residence of a suspect who had been taken into custody.

The suspect’s residence is on the corner of Union Avenue and Gillespie Street. That suspect has not been identified, the official said.

Schenectady County Sheriff’s and state police vehicles could be seen at a location on Reynolds Road in Princetown with yellow crime scene tape up mid-Tuesday afternoon.

The incident led Schenectady Police to assist the sheriff’s office and state police at a residence on Union Avenue in Schenectady, city police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said.

Union Avenue, near University Place, however, remained closed off later Tuesday afternoon, before being reopened. Several Schenectady Police Department vehicles were on scene.

The New York State Police were being assisted by the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office, the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office and the Schenectady Police Department.

