Images: Price Chopper/Market 32’s Neil Golub carves a Thanksgiving turkey (11 photos)

LATHAM – Price Chopper/Market 32 Chairman Emeritus Neil Golub demonstrated cutting a turkey for Thanksgiving on Monday. He’s been conducting the demonstrations annually for 30 years.

With Golub at the Cooking School inside Market Bistro in Latham was Price Chopper/Market 32 President Blaine Bringhurst.

Photos from our Erica Miller

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Food, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Schenectady, Schenectady County