Images: Price Chopper/Market 32’s Neil Golub carves a Thanksgiving turkey (11 photos)

221122Golub
LATHAM – Price Chopper/Market 32 Chairman Emeritus Neil Golub demonstrated cutting a turkey for Thanksgiving on Monday. He’s been conducting the demonstrations annually for 30 years.

With Golub at the Cooking School inside Market Bistro in Latham was Price Chopper/Market 32 President Blaine Bringhurst.

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

