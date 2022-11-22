Images: Price Chopper/Market 32’s Neil Golub carves a Thanksgiving turkey (11 photos)

LATHAM – Price Chopper/Market 32 Chairman Emeritus Neil Golub demonstrated cutting a turkey for Thanksgiving on Monday. He’s been conducting the demonstrations annually for 30 years.
With Golub at the Cooking School inside Market Bistro in Latham was Price Chopper/Market 32 President Blaine Bringhurst.
Photos from our Erica Miller
