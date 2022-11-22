Images: Princetown homicide scene, Schenectady investigation scene (9 photos)

By Gazette Staff Report |
NYS Police and Schenectady County Sheriffs on scene on Reynolds Road Tuesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
NYS Police and Schenectady County Sheriffs on scene on Reynolds Road Tuesday
PRINCETOWN – Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown, New York State Police said Tuesday.

The investigation led police to Union Avenue in Schenectady.

Photos from the two scenes.

More: Two shot and killed Princetown Tuesday; Investigation leads to Schenectady

.

Union Avenue, Schenectady:

.

More: Husband, wife shot and killed Princetown Tuesday; Investigation leads to Schenectady

