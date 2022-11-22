Images: Princetown homicide scene, Schenectady investigation scene (9 photos)

PRINCETOWN – Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown, New York State Police said Tuesday.

The investigation led police to Union Avenue in Schenectady.

Photos from the two scenes.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: Two shot and killed Princetown Tuesday; Investigation leads to Schenectady

.

Union Avenue, Schenectady:

.

More: Husband, wife shot and killed Princetown Tuesday; Investigation leads to Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady, Schenectady County