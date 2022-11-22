Images: Students at BOCES’ ‘Operation Turkey’ in Saratoga Springs for families in need (8 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Glens Falls student Kyla Gillams-Holman,17, fills a bag with food Tuesday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Glens Falls student Kyla Gillams-Holman,17, fills a bag with food Tuesday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Culinary students and exceptional learners program students filled 120 Thanksgiving bags Tuesday for the annual “Operation Turkey” at BOCES in Saratoga Springs.

Students and Saratoga-Wilton Kiwanis Club prepared 120 holiday food baskets for families in need, a tradition for over 20 years.

Photos from our Erica Miller

Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

