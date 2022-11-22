Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Two from readers in Schenectady and Albany

City Council must be accountable too
Regarding Council Member Mootooveren’s statement regarding holding the police department accountable.
May I remind him about his misuse of words on his application. He stated he was an accountant when he was actually a bookkeeper, but I digress.
I am shocked at his statement calling for the SPD to be held accountable. They are the only department that is held accountable by so many different oversight and community boards than any other department in the city. =’The SPD has a very challenging job and a vital one for the city. The City Council wants accountability about when crime spikes in the city. Because we do not have enough enforcement on the streets, will the council take ownership?
Mr. Mootooveren and President Porterfield election time will show the citizens support for your decisions. Why are the taxpayers throwing away money on SUNY Schenectady? They need to make their money from tuition and grants from the state and federal government.
The City Council members who support this will have to answer to the citizens come election time. Believe me, I will be here to remind them. The police and fire departments and public works department are the essentials the city needs in my opinion. Everything else is open for cuts.
Mr. Mootooveren was very passionate about holding the SPD accountable. I say let the citizens of Schenectady make the decision what is in their best interests. The Schenectady council members have their donors’ interest in mind.
Robert Sponable
Schenectady
Fight to preserve civil, human rights
A recent Associate Press article by David Crary (“Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage”) noted there was a smidgeon of progress and a ray of light from the Mormons recently.
The Mormons seem to now understand that a civil right, and I would say a human right, to same-sex marriage does not impede on the theology or dogma of any faith group.
The Mormon Church and my church, the Catholic Apostolic Church in North America, would not agree on very many, if anything related to theology.
But we do now agree that a good separation of church and state benefits and protects everyone from a ‘mob-rule’ mentality.
With the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that stripped women of the right to control their own bodies, there is no doubt the Court could continue to strip other long-held rights away at will.
It infuriates me that the legitimacy of my marriage to my husband could be “overturned” or “nullified” by a conservative, rogue court made up of justices who rule more from a theological perspective than a justice perspective. I do hope and pray the bill to protect same-sex marriage is passed to protect my marriage and so many other married same-sex couples.
My advice to those who don’t want same-sex marriage: Don’t get married to someone of the same sex.
Bishop Tony Green
Albany
The writer is co-pastor of St. John of God Parish – CACINA, Schenectady.
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Schenectady
39 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Bishop Tony needs to understand that the SCOTUS gave the decision about a women’s right to their bodies IE: Abortion. In the first month of SCOTUS decision an estimated 10,0000 babies were saved from being murdered. This is dog whistle about women’s healthcare being stripped by Supreme Court. FALSE: SCOTUS made the decision that it is not a constitutional right and let it to the states to decide. Your issue with same sex marriage I can support. I believe that it is a personal choice for that person and you should have the right to pursue happiness that is best for you. But your mob mentality remark is exactly what the left is pushing. Rasmussen report regarding drag queen story hour 44% feel it is very inappropriate for this to occur. But the mob mentality says to bad parent you have to accept this. So you cannot have it both ways. Just buy opinion. Donkey clowns x’s 3 will be to bash my opinion because they feel this is their board to push their Socialist ideology.
Wow I’m amazed ….you didn’t use the word “Socialist” until the very end. When you get up in the morning. Are the rants you make the way you get rid of all the pent up frustration in you. Maybe some Yoga classes would help you.
LGB(T)–Controlling your own body is not a Constitutional right?? Privacy is not a Constitutional right? Keeping the government out of our uteruses is not a Constitutional right?
How dare you put embryos ahead of females that are already here! We already see the devastating consequences of this ruling with females’ health in danger. And besides, itś none of your damn business.
Just because YOU believe abortion is ¨murder¨does not make it fact. The only right you have as a male about abortion is to decide what´s best for you and your partner. The majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal with limits that were already in place. The gop paid a high price for views like yours, so they will keep losing.
I wonder if GFB would like to see the legality of vasectomies and condoms left up to the states. Clarence Thomas has said SCOTUS might go after federally protected rights to birth control. This would also inhibit the dastardly sins of adultery and fornication.
When you allow religious morality and dogma to enter into the legislative process you really open a can of worms:
“Justice Clarence Thomas argued in a concurring opinion released on Friday that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” its past rulings codifying rights to contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.” He offered this concurring opinion in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade. (google search)
If you think that would be impossible, note how recently birth control was illegal in some states:
“In 1965, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in the case Griswold v. Connecticut that a Connecticut law prohibiting the use of contraceptives violated the constitutional “right to marital privacy”. In 1972, the case Eisenstadt v. Baird expanded the right to possess and use contraceptives to unmarried couples.” (google search)
It looks more and more reasonable that privacy in many situations is a constitutional right.
Yes, as long as abortion is left up to the states, then vasectomies and condoms should be, too!
It does follow from Thomas’ perverse failure to see a right to privacy in our Constitution.
Jclark124 you can blame your own party especially in states like New York State for that with your policies of anorting a baby up until the day of birth. And the government got out of your women’s rights by turning it back to the states who can do what the people that they elected want. When Rowe V Wade went into affect they didn’t have the technology to see the baby was formed so early if they had it would never have passed.
So wrong.
I’ve had to correct you on this before, I’ll keep doing it as long as necessary:
“Life Magazine’s 1965 cover story “Drama of Life Before Birth” featured photographs of embryos and fetuses taken by Swedish photojournalist Lennart Nilsson to document the developmental stages of a human embryo. Included in this article was the first published image of a living fetus inside its mother’s womb.”
Rowe v. Wade enacted 1973.
Get an education.
From Reuters:
Under the Reproductive Health Act, passed by the state of New York in 2019, abortion is legal in the state up to 24 weeks into pregnancy, and permitted afterwards if a practitioner considers “the fetus is not viable or if the pregnant person’s life or health (including mental health) is at risk”.
If a doctor performed an abortion after 24 weeks he would need to be prepared to prove it was necessary according to the statutes standards. Stop pretending abortion was approved as birth control until the day of birth. That is a flat out lie.
The 24 week line is drawn because that is considered the point of viability for a fetus outside the womb: “In the United States viability presently occurs at approximately 24 weeks of gestational age (Chervenak, L.B. McCullough; Textbook of Perinatal Medicine, 1998).”
Let’s be very careful we’re not bashing his opinion! That wouldn’t be fair.
Good one ChuckD! He clearly doesn’t know the difference between fact and opinion or fact and fiction.
And this is why the GOP will continue to lose elections. The country is facing threats from China and Russia, inflation still isn’t under control, mass shootings are an everyday occurrence, families don’t feel safe, and the Republicans are focused on drag shows, and telling 10 year-olds they need to have their rapist’s baby. There’s one party at least focused on TRYING to solve the country’s problems, and the Republican party isn’t it.
G-F—B—-, When someone disagrees with you, that does not automatically amount to “bashing your opinion”. I think Roe was decided correctly, that abortion is a complex, personal, medical decision and government should stay out of it. You don’t agree. People can decide for themselves and work for or against the right of a woman to choose abortion.
Bashing opinions is often done through empty headed ad hominen attacks that contribute nothing to the conversation. Examples are referring to those you disagree with as “donkey-clowns” or “stooges” and doing it ad nauseum.
God hasn’t always been loving towards the children he created. Hosea 13:16:
“Samaria shall become desolate; for she hath rebelled against her God: they shall fall by the sword: their infants shall be dashed in pieces, and their women with child shall be ripped up.”
For the record, I agree with you on the right to gay marriage.
My opinion is he really doesn’t believe in gay marriage. How can he with all his Homophobic statements in the past….He threw that out to make himself look reasonable
“Funny how you preach the Bible yet you support murder of god’s children this proves your hypocrisy is stunning.” A late quote addressed to me by GFB after I quoted a biblical verse warning believers not to drink. He had posted that he was going out for a beer.
I don’t have to believe in the truth of the bible to quote it, nor am I bound by its often contradictory warnings and advice. Those who accept the infallibility of the Bible are hypocrites when they make claims to live by the Bible and do not follow through.
The GFB quote is from yesterday’s comments.
I am totally disgusted with the republicans party, especially so the MAGA despicables. If for no other reason, and there are many, in a word, hypocrisy…
Call out all and any democrats for possible misdeeds, but turn a blind eye to republican wrongdoing.
Profess to be “good Christians” but turn a blind eye to the plight of people around the world, including the impoverished in America.
Profess to want less government intervention, but push hard for laws that hamper individual voting rights and personal health care issues.
Claim to help the working class of old, (MAGA) yet vote for and implement laws that further fill the bulging pockets of big business and the wealthy.
~ ~ ~
“A Conservative Government is an organized hypocrisy.” – Benjamin Disraeli
“When hypocrisy is a character trait, it also affects one’s thinking, because it consists in the negation of all the aspects of reality that one finds disagreeable, irrational or repugnant.”- Octavio Paz
Jesus was never against alcohol remember he turned water into wine. What The Bible said is drunkards. You can twist your own wacko ideas just don’t twist the Bible like you have done two days in a row.
Was that the water he walked on? I hope they didn’t drink it afterward.
I wonder if he could have turned it into whisky and other alcoholic drinks. He could have made a fortune if he opened a liquor store. But wait, he wouldn’t have wanted to get rich because “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.” (Matt. 19:24.)
“an estimated 10,0000 babies were saved from being murdered.”
So, I guess you’re in favor of giving government subsidized financial aid, housing, health care, day care, etc. to these “babies” and their mothers, who otherwise wouldn’t have needed it had they legally been able to make a personal choice to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Good for you!
As long as you refer to this as “murdering babies” and by extension, women as murderers, (and liberal thinkers as pedophiles and fascists and socialists and communists) you will continue to collectively fall on your face with your simplistic cause.
It’s a damn shame your religious leaders won’t help you understand that it’s not a question of “murdering babies” and that it’s a far more complicated issue, and it’s a human right for a person to make the decisions over their own body (as long as it doesn’t jeopardize those around them).
I get that you’re not posting for any other reason than to see yourself in print but the reality needs to be stated in response to your distortions.
His one goal is to “own the libs”….what he says is a bowl of mush
Santo yesterday you posted this and attributed it to Jesus. Sorry to inform you that was John The Baptist. Luke. 1. [15] For he shall be great in the sight of the Lord, and shall drink neither wine nor strong drink; and he shall be filled with the Holy Ghost, even from his mother’s womb.
The Bible according to Christians is the absolute truth and the word of god. John the Baptist told of Jesus’ coming and thus, god was speaking through him. I never said Jesus spoke the words. I know there is widespread confusion in Christendom as to how there are three gods, J.C., the “Holy Ghost”, and the Father in the one spirit that is god. That is your problem to solve. I don’t believe any of it and remain a citizen of the U.S. of A. as much as that might irk you. I believe what makes sense. I no more believe in the truth of Bible than I do the Book of Mormon, or the Koran. One man’s religion is another man’s belly laugh.
Here is the post exposing the carelessness or lie that claims I attributed the verse to Jesus. Saying it would make baby Jesus cry and adult Jesus suffer does not imply he said it; it is sarcasm:
ANTHONY J SANTO
November 21st, 2022
Luke. 1. [15] For he shall be great in the sight of the Lord, and shall drink neither wine nor strong drink; and he shall be filled with the Holy Ghost, even from his mother’s womb.
Read the above and picture baby Jesus crying and adult Jesus suffering because you posted:
“Now give me beer and let’s to Walmart.”
“Thou art by thine own admission a sinner and the Kingdom of God hath swung its door shut in thy beer reeking breath. Thou shalt not be filled with the Holy Ghost but thy bowels shall boil as your body broils in the depths of the furnace I have created for hypocrites such as thee.” The Bible according to AJS.
M. Bill 🤡……When you use religion to defend your politics …you’ve already lost. Still waiting on your broken window glass theory also.
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1594686521927520258
All of a sudden it’s not Russian Misinformation? We were told for 2 years that it was all b s and things were planted on that laptop. Politico printed an article in 2020 stating that “More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” I suppose 10% for the big guy has all the earmarks of Russian misinformation. I suppose Tony Bobulinski is a liar peddling Russian disinformation. I suppose the laptop repair guy was planted by Russia to spread disinformation. Joe Biden said he’s never discussed his son’s overseas business dealings even though his son and brother got rich from it. Oh but the Trump family………..Todays lesson class is Whataboutism 101 with Anthony Santo as the professor. This is how scumbag politicians get rich off the backs of the American people.
No I am not homophobic , I do not follow organized religion, used to but decided against it. Subsidized housing seems you are against housing for people who cannot afford it? Maybe you donkey clowns can give up his big houses and give it to some illegal immigrants for housing. After all it is what a good socialist should do.
Paul Pelosi story is just unraveling each day and the MSM is throwing Pelosi and Uncle quid pro quo Joe under the bus. The 25th amendment is around the corner for Joe.
Arizona A.G. not verifying election results and trouble is on the horizon calling for investigation.
Hunter Biden laptop going to send some people to jail.
The arm of god is long and sinners will have to answer for their sins. Including those who believe abortion is a form of birth control. I do not believe that a women who is rapped or a victim of incest should have to carry the child. But to use it as a form of birth control and allow it up to full term is murder. No one speaks of the rights of the father as he was a participant and she was willing to accept his seed unprotected and get pregnant. They hand out condoms and birth control pills like candy so there are ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Rather than abortions why don’t they just give the women a hysterectomy and she can have all the unprotected sex she wants. And yes I do have a say in it when my tax dollars are paying for it.
What unraveled In the Paul Pelosi case? Please inform us and your sources Mr. Brandon🤡
Cheeze. You got everything in there but the next Big Red Tsunami.
GFB, Instead of just “giving women hysterectomies” why not just give men vasectomies? That procedure is far less invasive and life altering than a hysterectomy. You are so blind to your personal prejudices that you have no clue how vile and misogynistic your post sounds.
Consider attending night classes to get a GED. I can not believe you graduated from high school and spout the disconnected misinformation you do on a daily basis. You really could benefit from a sound education, especially one with emphasis on critical thinking and communication skills because you really do sound like a braying ass.
Wow! We have to save LBG(T)s rant so we can follow up…when none of that happens, lol.
Obviously he gets his information from far right nut jobs!
So Mike Pompeo called Randi Weingarten President of the American Federation of Teachers the most dangerous threat to the United States. But was screaming kids should be in school during the pandemic . He wants it both ways it seems….The Republicans really have lost their minds
They have all gone off the deep end. “We need more seriousness, less noise, and leaders who are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood.” Pompeo said this yesterday on Twitter, obviously in reference to the man he used to worship.
The MAGA hierarchy’s personal ambition blinds them to any awareness of their personal hypocrisy and inconsistency and so they flail about attempting to bolster themselves while making complete fools of themselves in the process.
In the words of their late arrogant cigar smoking bigot and former idol Rush Limbaugh: “dittos” for the rank and file MAGA-ites who still worship these misanthropes. It is fascinating that the rank and file don’t recognize that the MAGA bigshots couldn’t care less about the people.
Performance politics and “owning the libs” are their priorities. They’ve given up on governing.
More from the right wing Christian defenders of children:
The Daily Mail reports: (11/22/22)
“A former children’s minister was arrested in Alabama on 215 counts of possession of child-pornography after police were given a tip. Steve Robert Wukmer, 66, was taken into custody on Monday at his job in Fort Payne, Alabama near the Alabama-Georgia border.
Before moving to Alabama, Wukmer lived in Ohio and worked as a children’s minister. According to his Facebook, he is originally from Dayton, Ohio and moved to Rainsville, Alabama in May 2022.
According to a bio on his blog, Wukmer has been in the ministry for more than twenty-three years, and has served as Pastor, Youth Pastor, Deacon, Christian School Teacher, and in Boy’s Homes as director, assistant director, and teacher.”