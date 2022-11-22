Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Two from readers in Schenectady and Albany

City Council must be accountable too



Regarding Council Member Mootooveren’s statement regarding holding the police department accountable.

May I remind him about his misuse of words on his application. He stated he was an accountant when he was actually a bookkeeper, but I digress.

I am shocked at his statement calling for the SPD to be held accountable. They are the only department that is held accountable by so many different oversight and community boards than any other department in the city. =’The SPD has a very challenging job and a vital one for the city. The City Council wants accountability about when crime spikes in the city. Because we do not have enough enforcement on the streets, will the council take ownership?

Mr. Mootooveren and President Porterfield election time will show the citizens support for your decisions. Why are the taxpayers throwing away money on SUNY Schenectady? They need to make their money from tuition and grants from the state and federal government.

The City Council members who support this will have to answer to the citizens come election time. Believe me, I will be here to remind them. The police and fire departments and public works department are the essentials the city needs in my opinion. Everything else is open for cuts.

Mr. Mootooveren was very passionate about holding the SPD accountable. I say let the citizens of Schenectady make the decision what is in their best interests. The Schenectady council members have their donors’ interest in mind.

Robert Sponable

Schenectady

Fight to preserve civil, human rights



A recent Associate Press article by David Crary (“Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage”) noted there was a smidgeon of progress and a ray of light from the Mormons recently.

The Mormons seem to now understand that a civil right, and I would say a human right, to same-sex marriage does not impede on the theology or dogma of any faith group.

The Mormon Church and my church, the Catholic Apostolic Church in North America, would not agree on very many, if anything related to theology.

But we do now agree that a good separation of church and state benefits and protects everyone from a ‘mob-rule’ mentality.

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that stripped women of the right to control their own bodies, there is no doubt the Court could continue to strip other long-held rights away at will.

It infuriates me that the legitimacy of my marriage to my husband could be “overturned” or “nullified” by a conservative, rogue court made up of justices who rule more from a theological perspective than a justice perspective. I do hope and pray the bill to protect same-sex marriage is passed to protect my marriage and so many other married same-sex couples.

My advice to those who don’t want same-sex marriage: Don’t get married to someone of the same sex.

Bishop Tony Green

Albany

The writer is co-pastor of St. John of God Parish – CACINA, Schenectady.

