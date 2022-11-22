NFL Week 12 early odds, betting lines: Thanksgiving games, Bengals-Titans highlight slate

There’s plenty of football for the entire nation to see this week with three national games on Thanksgiving Thursday and plenty more later in the week. Also, there are some whopper spreads of 9 or more and quite a few at 3 or fewer, as no team in the NFL is off this week.

Let’s get right into the Week 12 spreads, as we present the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday afternoon).

Week 12 byes: None

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo (-9, ML -430, o/u 41.5) at Detroit (+328), 12:30 p.m.

NY Giants (+9, ML +310, o/u 44.5) at Dallas (-400), 4:30 p.m.

New England (+3, ML +135, o/u 42.5) at Minnesota (-160), 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

New Orleans (+8.5, ML +300, o/u 42) at San Francisco (-385), 4:25 p.m.

Houston (+12, ML +460, o/u 46) at Miami (-650), 1 p.m.

Denver (-2.5, ML -135, o/u 35) at Carolina (+115), 1 p.m.

Chicago (+6, ML +210, o/u 41.5) at NY Jets (-260), 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay (-3, ML -160, o/u 43.5) at Cleveland (+135), 1 p.m.

Atlanta (+3.5, ML +162, o/u 43) at Washington (-195), 1 p.m.

Cincinnati (-1.5, ML -120, o/u 42.5) at Tennessee (+100), 1 p.m.

Baltimore (-4, ML -210, o/u 44) at Jacksonville (+175), 1 p.m.

Las Vegas (+3.5, ML +162, o/u 47.5) at Seattle (-195), 4:05 p.m.

LA Chargers (-3.5, ML -178, o/u 47.5) at Arizona (+150), 4:05 p.m.

LA Rams (+14.5, ML +700, o/u 44) at Kansas City (-1100), 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay (+7, ML +250, o/u 45.5) at Philadelphia (-320), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

Pittsburgh (+3, ML +130, o/u 39.5) at Indianapolis (-155), 8:15 p.m.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

