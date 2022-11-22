Nuggets to cover and an Anthony Davis prop parlay: Best bets for Nov. 22

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 22:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Nuggets (-5.5) over Pistons

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: BetMGM

Time/TV: 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Nuggets have had a rough go of it lately with star players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in COVID-19 protocols, but they’ve got an opportunity to get right tonight against a scuffling Pistons team.

While the Nuggets will be without Jokic and Murray once again, the Pistons are shorthanded as well with a trio of starters out due to injury in Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bay and Isaiah Stewart.

The Nuggets saw their reserves step up recently in a win over the Mavericks, so they should be able to carry that momentum over into tonight and cover the spread.

ANTHONY DAVIS PROP PARLAY

The play: NBA player prop parlay, Lakers forward Anthony Davis over 26.6 points and 12 rebounds

The odds/bet: +240 ($10 to win $24)

The book: BetMGM

Time/TV: Lakers at Suns 10 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: LeBron James has missed the past four games, so Anthony Davis has had to pick up the slack during that time with the Lakers lacking in trustworthy scoring options.

Davis has put the team on his back, averaging 35 points and 17.3 rebounds during that span, and he’s in line for another huge statistical outing tonight against the Suns with James set to be out again.

The Lakers will need all they can get from Davis while trying to keep up with the Suns to where the trend of him hitting the over on both points and rebounds should continue.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, 49ers vs. Cardinals UNDER 43 points (LOST $33)

NBA parlay: Pacers (-6.5) over Magic, Bucks (money line) over Trail Blazers, Clippers (money line) over Jazz (WON $28)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$5 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$5 (1-1)

Total for November: +$209.20 (23-18)

Total for 2022: +$225.50 (302-324)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

