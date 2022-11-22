Siena’s women’s basketball falls to 2-3 with 92-73 loss at Duquesne

PITTSBURGH – The Duquesne women’s basketball team used a scoring burst in the second quarter to get the upper hand and held Siena at bay throughout the second half on the way to a 92-73 non-conference victory at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The Dukes (4-1) made 12 of 32 (37.5%) of their 3-pointers and also had a decided edge at the free throw line, making 18 of 19 (94.7%), while the Saints (2-3) made just six of 14 from the line.

Ayanna Townsend and Naelle Bernard scored 18 points to lead a balanced Duquesne offense in which five players scored at least 13.

Elisa Mevius led Siena with 20 points on 7-for-15 from the field, including 3-for-7 from 3-point range.

All Siena

The Saints led 27-24 with 7:17 left in the first half after a drive by Ahniysha Jackson.

Amaya Hamilton made a layup to start a 9-0 run by the Dukes that ended when Anajah Brown scored for Siena to cut the deficit to 36-29 with 3:57 left.

Hamilton answered with a 3-pointer, and Megan McConnell hit a 3 with 1:39 left to give the Dukes a 45-35 lead before London Gamble cut it to 45-35 with one second left.

Mevius’ 3 early in the third quarter got Siena within 45-39, but Duquesne rattled off 13 straight points for a 58-39 lead, and Townsend closed our the quarter with a drive that put the Dukes up 70-50 heading into the fourth quarter.

All Siena

Siena didn’t get closer than 16 of the lead the rest of the way.

On Monday, Siena’s Teresa Seppala was awarded MAAC Rookie of the Week after scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds against St. Bonaventure last Wednesday and scoring 12 and getting seven rebounds in Saturday’s win over Lafayette.

Siena has won both MAAC Rookie of the Week honors to begin the 2022-23 season, with Mevius taking home the award last Monday.

