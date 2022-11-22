SCHENECTADY — Lifelong Schenectadian Donald Andrews hopes to soon legally sell adult-use marijuana close to home.

The entrepreneur has been waiting a decade to do so.

“I’m just — I’m on the edge of my seat,” Andrews said.

Andrews, 34, was one of four Capital Region recipients earlier this week awarded cannabis retail licenses under the state’s Conditional Adult-Use Dispensaries system, a program that allows industry stakeholders convicted of past marijuana-related offenses first dibs on New York’s newly legal recreational pot market.

The 2007 Schenectady High School graduate was convicted on two marijuana-related offenses in the late 2000s.

“A lot of people have had their livelihoods ruined,” Andrews said. “And a lot of good people.”

Andrews in 2013 launched a Scotia-based head shop (the business name was later changed from Dabbcity to Vapedcity to avoid conflict with a California company of the same name) and later opened up two CBD-focused retail outlets in Glenville and Schenectady.

For the cannabis enthusiast, his end goal was always launching a dispensary when the time was right. He’s long traveled to marijuana conventions in pot-friendly states to study retail operations.

“What made me stick around here is knowing that it was only a matter of time as other states jumped on board,” Andrews said.

The two-year-legalized adult-use cannabis market is expected to widen by 2023 with more prospective regulations and non-conditional licensing guidelines fleshed out by the state Office of Cannabis Management.

“I’ve been in the cannabis world, the cannabis industry for quite some time now and it’s been a huge dream of mine to own and operate a dispensary, especially in the city I was raised in” or elsewhere in Schenectady County, Andrews said.

Three out of eight municipalities in Schenectady County chose to opt out of adult-use pot sales in 2021 as permitted under state law. The county’s eponymous city expects to accommodate some retail space downtown for prospective cannabis sales.

A Dormitory Authority of New York subcontractor has been scouting out potential dispensary sites in downtown Schenectady, as well as parts of Saratoga County, two local commerce leaders confirmed last week.

DASNY is in charge of locking down locations both constructed or subleased for CAURD recipients, as financed publicly and privately through the $200 million Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.

All regional preferences from license holders will be accommodated, but more municipal- and county-specific site preferences are subject to availability and regulatory requirements. As defined by Empire State Development, the Capital Region includes 11 counties.

“If they were to stick me somewhere else, it is what it is,” Andrews said.

Andrews isn’t certain what comes next as he inches closer to the dispensary business. He’s awaiting more information from OCM.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is also interested in state regulators’ next move.

“I don’t have any insider information,” McCarthy said. “I’ll read your story tomorrow and get my daily briefing.”

At least one retail cannabis storefront is anticipated to open in the state by year’s end. Licensed retailers are also expected to make deliveries before 2023.

Ray Gillen, chair of the Schenectady Metroplex Authority, is hopeful that future retailers will eventually bolster local municipal coffers. Pot sales are taxed at 3% for municipalities, 1% for counties and 9% for the state.

