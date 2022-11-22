Town of Glenville adopts 2023 budget

GLENVILLE — The Glenville Town Board adopted a $19.5 million budget for 2023 during a meeting held last week.

The overall tax rate increase for 2023 is 2%. The tax levy increase is 2.48%, which is below the New York State tax cap limit, town Supervisor Chris Koetzle said.

“We stayed under the tax cap, we’re the only municipality that’s stayed under the tax cap consistently in Schenectady County,” Koetzle said. “We did not take any of the ARPA money that others have used, we did not allocate more fund balance this year which others have done.”

The average assessed home in Glenville, outside of the village is $172,100 and will see a town tax bill increase of $18 in the 2023 budget. A typical village homeowner with a home assessed at $116,800 will see a 2023 increase of $3 for services received from the town. With the tax increase for 2023, the town tax rate for village residents will be lower in 2023 than it was in 2018, Koetzle said.

“I just want to point out that we’ve added staff in this budget,” Koetzle said. “That’s unusual in to be able to keep under the tax cap, absorb all the increases that were seeing in health insurance and then to also add staff because we needed to add staff.”

The town will now have a dedicated Commissioner of Public Works. Until now, the town had relied on the elected Highway Superintendent to also oversee the water, sewer and parks departments and maintain the town-owned buildings. The town is also adding to the Town Hall staff by replacing a part-time Deputy Receiver of Taxes position with a second full-time Deputy Town Clerk. The new Deputy Town Clerk will also be cross-trained to work in the tax office during collection periods.

“We think it’s a balanced budget,” Koetzle said. “It protects the taxpayer, provides for efficient and correct operations of the town and it still keeps us the lowest taxed municipality in Schenectady County and under the tax cap.”

Town board member Michael Godlewski thanked those who worked on the 2023 budget. He explained the town has had to deal with a number of unseen factors in recent years, such as COVID-19 and historic inflation rates.

“It’s a very sound budget, and a testament to all involved,” Godlewski said.

The 2023 budget also includes moving from the planning and design phases of a number of projects to their implementation and construction phases.

In a message about the budget, Koetzle outlines some of the priority projects for 2023 including:

Making a decision on the renovation or replacement of Town Hall and the police station

Beginning the Freemans Bridge Road multi-use path

Completing the sidewalks for O’Rourke Middle School and Glencliff Elementary

Finishing the installation of a new kayak launch at Maalywck Park

Expanding the water distribution system to include the Glenville Business & Technology Park and the West Glen neighborhood, and

Creating a disc golf course at Indian Meadows Park.

