Turkey Trots and races this week

CAPITAL REGION — Thanksgiving week brings to mind a number of traditions, eating a big holiday meal, watching the football game and participating in Turkey Trots.

Several local groups and organizations are preparing for their annual Turkey Trots, races, 5Ks and walks which will take place the morning of Thanksgiving. Information about three popular area Thanksgiving Day races follows below.

The Christopher Dailey Foundation’s 21st annual 5K Turkey Trot starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Saratoga Hilton in Saratoga Springs.

“We’re expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,000 runners, which is pretty consistent from prior years,” the foundation’s cofounder Mark Dailey said.

Registration for the Turkey Trot is available online until midnight on Tuesday. Prospective participants can register in-person at The Hilton from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. There is no race day registration.

The Christopher Dailey Foundation’s race typically raises about $60,000 Dailey said.

“It’s a really good fundraiser for us, and we’re able to give back to the community,” Dailey said.

Both the foundation’s Turkey Trot and its annual golf tournament allow the organization to help the needs of the community, especially children with economic and/or special needs, which has been its focus over the past eight years, Dailey said.

The Troy Turkey Trot will have its 75th running Thursday. The Collar City race first started in 1916, and is the nation’s 12th oldest road race.

“We process about 6,000 people and have them out of downtown Troy and back home to celebrate with their friends and family by 11 a.m., so its a quick turn around,” event director George Regan said.

This year will have the most participants since 2017, Regan said. Registration is still available online at troyturkeytrot.com, and participants can register the morning of the race up until 15 minutes before the race starts. The 10K race begins at 8 a.m., followed by a one-mile Turkey Walk and a Grade School Mile at 9:30 a.m. The 5K run is at 10 a.m.

The Troy Turkey Trot also has a costume contest and offers $350 prize money for winning costumes in two categories: most unique, and best Thanksgiving Day costume.

Foundation for Ellis Medicine will hold its 41st Cardiac Classic race this Thursday in Schenectady’s Central Park.

“It’s very much a community event for Schenectady, and the whole Capital Region,” manager of events Robert Schmitz said. “There’s a lot of familiar faces every year that come out. It’s really become a staple in people’s Thanksgiving Day.’

This year’s Cardiac Classic will have about 1,000 5K runners Schmitz said. The event also offers a two-mile walk event at 8 a.m. and a one-mile Kid Fun Run around the duck pond at 10 a.m. The 5K run begins at 9 a.m.

The money raised helps to fund programs and services at Ellis Medicine.

“I think it’s a great event, I want to thank the community for all their support, we get to be a part of their Thanksgiving tradition.”

