UAlbany men’s basketball holds on to beat Presbyterian 68-65

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The UAlbany men’s basketball team struggled to make free throws, but got two to go in when the Great Danes needed them most.

Presbyterian struggled to make 3-pointers, and missed one when the Blue Hose needed it the most.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. swished two free throws with 6.9 seconds left as UAlbany (3-4) got past Presbyterian 68-65 in the consolation round of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam at the Ocean Center on Tuesday.

Presbyterian came into the final seconds having missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts, and Crosby James missed another one on the final play to end the game.

He had also missed a jumper at the end of Presbyterian’s 66-65 loss to Bucknell on Monday.

On the post-game broadcast, UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings credited assistant coach Bobby Jordan for the scout on Presbyterian.

“He emphasized everything we needed to do to try and take away the 3, which is a big part of the game these days,” Killings said. “We did some nice things defensively. We changed defenses. We were in our zone, we were in our man-to-man, but we did a good job on close-outs. We learned the hard way in a couple games where guys were getting too many rhythm 3s that really hurt us. Guys paid attention to the scout and had a little bit of urgency to win.”

Drumgoole finished with 20 points, hitting four of eight 3-pointers. The Great Danes were 5-for-13 from the free throw line when he made the two at the end.

The game was close throughout, until the Great Danes got a little bit of separation on a Drumgoole 3 for a 63-54 lead with four minutes left, but the Blue Hose (1-5) answered with a 7-0 run, benefitting from a flagrant foul on Jonathan Beagle, who brushed Winston Hill from behind on a transition dunk.

Hill made both free throws, and Presbyterian added another free throw on the ensuing possession to get within 63-61 with 3:19 left.

Da’Kquan Davis made two free throws to give UAlbany a 66-61 lead with 1:54 left.

“We were doing some things to make the game interesting, but we found a way, and that’s the most important thing,” Killings said.

The Blue Hose led by nine midway through the first half, but the Great Danes gradually chipped away and took a 40-39 lead when Jonathan Beagle a 3-pointer from the left wing just before the buzzer.

Both teams shot better than 50% from the field in the first half.

Aaron Reddish tied it at 37-37 for UAlbany with a press-breaking dunk and a free throw with 57.9 seconds left.

Terrell Ard Jr. scored inside as Presbyterian regained the lead 39-37 before Beagle hit his buzzer-beater to give the Great Danes their first lead of the game.

