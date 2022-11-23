PRINCETOWN — A 19-year-old Schenectady man has been charged with murder in connection to Tuesday’s double homicide, including the murder of his mother, New York State Police said.

Nicholas A. Fiebka was arraigned Tuesday night after state police charged him with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the slayings. He is being held at Schenectady County jail without bail, police said.

Police identified the two people Fiebka is accused of killing as his mother, Alesia I. Wadsworth, 60, and William E. Horwedel, 61.

Police identified Horwedel as the father of two New York Stare Troopers assigned to the local Troop G.

Police have described Wadsworth and Horwedel as a couple in a long-term relationship.

Wadsworth and Horwedel are the listed owners of the Reynolds Road property where they were found dead, records show. They owned it since 2007.

Authorities made the discovery shortly after noon Tuesday as Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies went to the residence to check on a resident after they failed to show up for work, police said.

The deputies arrived and soon found Horwedel and Wadsworth dead inside. Both had been shot.

Deputies then took Fiebka into custody for questioning a short time later. He was later charged.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Monday.

As the investigation led police to Schenectady Tuesday, several law enforcement agencies cordoned off a section of Union Avenue in order to search the suspect’s house.

The homicides mark the second double homicide in western Schenectady County in just under a year.

In the earlier incident in Duanesburg, Nelson D. Patino, 47, was indicted is accused of murdering of his wife, Sor Alexandra Bustamante Gomez and 5-year-old son Jacob Patino, at their home on 6826 Duanesburg Road Dec. 1, 2021. His case remains pending.

