19-year-old charged in Princetown slayings; killed his mother, along with father of two troopers, police say

PRINCETOWN — A 19-year-old Schenectady man was charged Wednesday with murdering his mother and her longtime partner at their home in Princetown, according to New York State Police.

Nicholas A. Fiebka, a 2021 graduate of Schalmont High School, was arraigned early Wednesday after state police charged him with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the slayings at a house along Reynolds Road after being taken into custody by police a day earlier. He is being held at Schenectady County Jail without bail, police said.

Police identified the victims is Fiebka’s mother, 60-year-old Alesia I. Wadsworth, and William E. Horwedel, 61.

Both Wadsworth and Horwedel were shot, according to troopers, who did not provide a motive for the killings.

Horwedel, police said, was the father of two New York State Troopers assigned to the local Troop G.

Police discovered the couple in their 1155 Reynolds Road home shortly after noon on Tuesday while performing a welfare check after one of the victims did not arrive at work. Wadsworth and Horwedel have owned the residence since 2007, according to property records.

It’s unclear when exactly the killings took place.

Deputies from the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office took Fiebka into custody for questioning on Tuesday in the city of Schenectady, where he lived in an apartment at 40 Union Ave., across the street from Union College.

The area is home to many Union College students, though a spokesman for the school said Fiebka was not a student on Wednesday.

Fiebka was later transferred to the state police barracks in Princetown and charged.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday in Princetown Town Court, according to Assistant District Attorney Christina Tremante-Pelham, who is overseeing the case.

Details about the victims were sparse Wednesday, outside of what was available on public social media profiles, including LinkedIn and Facebook.

Wadsworth, according to social media pages, was a graduate of Fulton-Montgomery Community College and worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam.

Horwedel, meanwhile, operated a construction company, according to his LinkedIn page.

Fiebka is a graduate of Schalmont, according to social media posts shared by his mother. The school district did not return a request seeking comment.

On Wednesday, the couple’s residence, which is not visible from the sparsely populated roadway, was still cordoned off by state police.

“They were good neighbors and good people,” said a neighbor, who declined to provide a name.

The homicides mark the second double homicide in western Schenectady County in just under a year.

In the earlier incident in Duanesburg, Nelson D. Patino, 47, was indicted is accused of murdering of his wife, Sor Alexandra Bustamante Gomez and 5-year-old son Jacob Patino, at their home on 6826 Duanesburg Road Dec. 1, 2021. His case remains pending.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County