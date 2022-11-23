ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 8

I hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving. I know I will be. I continue to lead The Daily Gazette’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections. This is definitely the longest run I have had being in first place.

I was one of six players to post the best record in Week 7, 9-1-1. Also going 9-1-1 were GB-BE-ME, David Trestick, Brian Unger, Matthew Ruffini and Christopher Chadwick.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 7 records in parentheses:

Me 58-23-5 121 points (9-1-1)

Andy Weise 55-25-6 116 points (8-2-1)

Ryan Fay 55-25-6 116 points (8-2-1)

GB-BE-ME 55-25-6 116 points (9-1-1)

David Trestick 54-26-6 114 points (9-1-1)

Brian Unger 53-27-6 112 points (9-1-1)

Achilles 3-7-5 52-28-6 110 points (8-2-1)

Matthew Ruffini 52-28-6 110 points (9-1-1)

Rowena Watson 51-29-6 108 points (6-4-1)

Dutch Crazy 51-29-6 108 points (7-3-1)

Kevin Sokolski 50-30-6 106 points (8-2-1)

Rich Large 50-30-6 106 points (8-2-1)

Harvey Kagan 49-31-6 104 points (7-3-1)

Christopher Chadwick 49-31-6 104 points (9-1-1)

RedLiner36 49-32-5 103 points (7-3-1)

Michael Hutter 49-29-5 103 points (8-2-1)

Jim Kalohn 48-32-6 102 points (7-3-1)

Union Bob 46-32-5 97 points (8-2-1)

Towell68 45-35-6 96 points (5-5-1)

Richard Derrick 42-38-6 90 points (8-2-1)

Time for my Week 8 selections. There are 16 games to pick between Friday and Tuesday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 9 a.m. Friday because we have a Friendship Four game between Dartmouth and Quinnipiac at that time. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

RPI at Vermont — Vermont 3, RPI 1

Friendship Four: Dartmouth vs. No. 4 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1

Holy Cross at Brown — Brown 2, Holy Cross 1

Colgate at Niagara — Colgate 3, Niagara 2

Princeton at RIT — RIT 4, Princeton 1

St. Lawrence at No. 8 Providence — Providence 6, St. Lawrence 2

No. 9 Harvard at No. 5 Michigan — Harvard 4, Michigan 2

SATURDAY

Quinnipiac in Friendship Four — Quinnipiac vs. No. 17 UMass: Quinnipiac 3, UMass 2 OR Quinnipiac vs. No. 14 UMass Lowell: UMass Lowell 2, Quinnipiac 1

Dartmouth in Friendship Four — Dartmouth vs. UMass: UMass 5, Dartmouth 1 OR Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell: UMass Lowell 4, Dartmouth 1

Colgate at Niagara — Niagara 4, Colgate 2

Princeton at RIT — RIT 6, Princeton 2

Brown at Providence — Providence 5, Brown 1

No. 6 UConn vs. Cornell at MSG — UConn 4, Cornell 3

Harvard at Michigan — Michigan 3, Harvard 2

SUNDAY

Vermont at RPI — RPI 2, Vermont 1

TUESDAY

Boston College at Brown — Boston College 3, Brown 1

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports