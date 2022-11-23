The Niskayuna football team received a special message from an American sports legend.

Mike Eruzione, who led the 1980 United States hockey team to the gold medal in Lake Placid, sent a message to the team that was posted on The Broken Inn restaurant’s Facebook page.

Eruzione, who scored the game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in the penultimate game of the Winter Olympics hockey tournament that became known as the “Miracle on Ice” because the U.S. team was comprised of amateurs while the Soviets were pros, gave an inspirational talk in his video.

To watch the video, click https://www.facebook.com/TheBrokenInnNiskayuna/videos/698139021500745/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C.

Niskayuna, which won its first Section II football Class A title two weeks ago and took a state quarterfinal game last week, faces Somers in the state semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Middletown High School.

Categories: Email Newsletter, High School Sports, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna