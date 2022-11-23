Josh Allen to feast against Lions? See top DFS plays and player props for Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day is always fun for daily fantasy sports enthusiasts, as the Thursday DFS slate is much more interesting with three games to pick from as opposed to one.

This year’s matchups offer plenty of quality options to choose from in DFS contests, but it’s always important to break down each matchup in order to find value as opposed to just taking someone because they’re a big name.

We’ll break down all three matchups as far as who to start and who to avoid and also have some player props to consider for passers, rushers and receivers.

DFS MATCHUP BREAKDOWN

DFS prices from DraftKings

Bills at Lions

This one is setting up to be the shootout of the day as evidenced by the fact that it’s the matchup with the highest point total (54) at Caesars Sportsbook. Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense should have no issues throwing on a Lions’ defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards allowed, and the Lions will be forced to play catchup as a result and rack up garbage time production.

DFS starts: Bills QB Josh Allen ($8000), Lions RB D’Andre Swift ($5600), Bills WR Gabe Davis ($5300), Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ($6600), Bills TE Dawson Knox ($3500)

DFS avoids: Lions RB Jamaal Williams ($5900), Bills WR Stefon Diggs ($8000), Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie ($4000)

DFS deep sleeper: Bills WR Khalil Shakir ($3000)

Giants at Cowboys

This one could end up over the total of 45.5, as both offenses have talent. While both defenses have been strong, there should be plenty of opportunity here for fantasy production considering the Giants should see a bounce-back effort from star running back Saquon Barkley, and the Cowboys’ offense has been improved with Dak Prescott back healthy.

DFS starts: Giants RB Saquon Barkley ($8000), Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott ($5800), Giants WR Darius Slayton ($5000), Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz ($3800)

DFS avoids: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ($6200), Cowboys RB Tony Pollard ($6600), Giants WR Kenny Golladay ($3700)

Deep sleeper: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins ($3000)

Patriots at Vikings

This one has stay away written all over it for fantasy purposes even though both teams have winning records, as the Patriots’ defense is as dominant as ever. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense were exposed last week and likely won’t be able to bounce back against an elite defense in prime time, so this is setting up to be a rough one for DFS players.

DFS starts: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson ($6400), Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers ($5100), Vikings WR Adam Thielen ($4900)

DFS sits: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ($5600), Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ($7400), Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ($8200), Patriots WR DeVante Parker ($3900), Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ($5000)

Deep sleeper: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton ($3300)

TOP PROP PLAYS

Prop odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Passing

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins UNDER 252.5 yards (-123)

Cousins had no answers last week in a tough matchup and almost always struggles in prime-time matchups, and that likely won’t change against a Patriots defense that’s as tough as any.

Rushing

Giants RB Saquon Barkley OVER 70.5 yards (-115)

Barkley surprisingly had his worst game of the year last week against a weak Lions defense, but he should bounce back this week in a pivotal divisional matchup, as he shined against the Cowboys in his first meeting against them this season.

Receiving

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz OVER 39.5 yards (-117)

Schultz is back to being heavily involved in the receiving game now that Dad Prescott’s back under center, and he should be productive in this one considering that the Giants have struggled against tight ends.

