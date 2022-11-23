Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Three from readers in Burnt Hills, Duanesburg and Gloversville

We’ll get nothing from Stefanik, GOP



Well, Elise Stefanik and the Republicans won. No red wave or tsunami though.

So, I was thinking they will get right to work on inflation, gas prices, the border, spending, and on and on with all the troubles they are going to fix.

I guess Hunter Biden is way more important than all those issues. I sure hope it won’t cost much.

Anyway, for those of you who voted for her, thanks for nothing, cause that’s what we are going to get. Nothing accomplished, nothing resolved, just more ugly politics and millions of dollars wasted to make them happy. Nothing for the rest of us.

Joelle Flint

Gloversville

Great column on Democrats’ failure



To Mr. Figliozzi, regarding your Nov. 20 column (“NY Dems self-sabotaged ’22 midterms”) — outstanding work on the self-immolation of the Democrats in the state midterms.

It is clear, well researched and very informative. I am very happy to see your contributions to The Gazette.

Mal Provost

Burnt Hills

Don’t cut trees to install solar panels



It is crazy to cut forests to place solar panels!

This letter is inspired by Chad Arnold’s article (“Town weighs moratorium on solar farms”) in the Nov. 13 Daily Gazette and is a prelude to my letter to Governor Hochul.

Trees capture carbon dioxide, cool and moisturize air, prevent runoff flooding, soothe humans and support wildlife. Trees are precious.

It makes perfect sense to place solar panels in former cow pastures, as seen on the north side of Route 20 in Guilderland and in other clear areas.

In some U.S. states, and other countries, there are solar panels and small livestock or crops on the same land.

Greer Pomeroy

Duanesburg

All Local Opinion

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Scotia Glenville