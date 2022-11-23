Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Three from readers in Burnt Hills, Duanesburg and Gloversville

We’ll get nothing from Stefanik, GOP
Well, Elise Stefanik and the Republicans won. No red wave or tsunami though.
So, I was thinking they will get right to work on inflation, gas prices, the border, spending, and on and on with all the troubles they are going to fix.
I guess Hunter Biden is way more important than all those issues. I sure hope it won’t cost much.
Anyway, for those of you who voted for her, thanks for nothing, cause that’s what we are going to get. Nothing accomplished, nothing resolved, just more ugly politics and millions of dollars wasted to make them happy. Nothing for the rest of us.
Joelle Flint
Gloversville
Great column on Democrats’ failure
To Mr. Figliozzi, regarding your Nov. 20 column (“NY Dems self-sabotaged ’22 midterms”) — outstanding work on the self-immolation of the Democrats in the state midterms.
It is clear, well researched and very informative. I am very happy to see your contributions to The Gazette.
Mal Provost
Burnt Hills
Don’t cut trees to install solar panels
It is crazy to cut forests to place solar panels!
This letter is inspired by Chad Arnold’s article (“Town weighs moratorium on solar farms”) in the Nov. 13 Daily Gazette and is a prelude to my letter to Governor Hochul.
Trees capture carbon dioxide, cool and moisturize air, prevent runoff flooding, soothe humans and support wildlife. Trees are precious.
It makes perfect sense to place solar panels in former cow pastures, as seen on the north side of Route 20 in Guilderland and in other clear areas.
In some U.S. states, and other countries, there are solar panels and small livestock or crops on the same land.
Greer Pomeroy
Duanesburg
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
Paul Pelosi case falling apart and they are losing the control of the narrative. Washington Examiner: DOJ states police were the ones who opened the door. San Francisco DA states Paul Pelosi opened the door. Bay Area reporter that reported that the DOJ version conflicts with Police body cam video gets fired because he did not push the narrative.
Mayor Donkey clown you are so obsessed with clergy abusing children and bringing it to light. As it should be it is unacceptable. Why do you leave out the educators. Teacher Union President Foot Hills California. Was finally arrested for soliciting and sending inappropriate images to an underage girl. Parents complained and nothing was done by the school administration. Thankfully the police did the right thing. So when you continue your plight to protect children be sure to include your cohorts in the education system. Or maybe you want to cover their tracks? Skeltons in the closet? Seems very one sided.
Joelle let’s not talk about the 6 plus years of endless attacks on Donald Trump. I wonder what kind of price tag that holds. The fact that Hunter funneled money to his father from foreign countries for allowing access to then V.P. Biden. The MSM hide the facts during the election regarding the laptop. Can you say collusion to defraud the American people. But let’s make sure we have drag queens gyrating for kindergarten kids. Let’s make sure we do not secure our borders. Once again the left says nothing to see over here but what about Trump.
Another scary note Biden administration along with Citi Bank, Wells Fargo and Central bank developing a crypto-currency. Funny how they tried to debunk the value of crypto currency, yet they are developing their own. This should scare everyone. Because if you disagree with the current administration in charge they turn off your ability to purchase anything. They can control how much and what you buy. This needs to be stopped. They will use ESG to determine your credit worthiness. ESG is being used now thankfully we have some congressional members going after this dangerous policy.
These are not conspiracy theories they are real and are happening.
I would like to re-post my comment regarding allegations against the Biden family involving H. Biden’s laptop. I would add that House Republicans persecuted Hillary Clinton in the made up Ben Ghazi affair, She cooperated though it was persecution not prosecution. The Trump family obstructs, detracts, and battles subpoenas. When Trump did respond he plead the 5th over 400 times:
ANTHONY J SANTO
November 22nd, 2022
If Hunter Biden or others in the Biden family were involved in criminal behavior it should be investigated and if justified by the evidence, suspects should be indicted and tried. No connection to President Biden has been shown
I have read two articles covering the laptop story and am unable to see anything criminal. There were some instances of questionable behavior involving his work for Burisma. I’ll leave it to the DOJ to determine if a crime(s) occurred.
This does not detract from the serious crimes that Trump allegedly committed. We have seen and heard with our own eyes and ears Trump inciting an insurrection after having plotted with corrupt lawyers like Eastman, Powell, and Giuliani to illegally stay in office by manipulating the electoral vote count. Does the Green Bay Sweep ring a bell? Peter Navarro?
We know Trump endangered national security by illegally taking top secret documents to Mar a Lago. He is doing everything in his power to delay and obstruct that investigation. We still don’t know why he took them.
I would also add, that I will continue posting information on clerical abuse of children as long as MAGA-ites continue to disparage, demonize, dehumanize and cause the shootings of gays, Blacks, and other minorities.
Whether G–F—B—- recognizes it or not, he insults other posters in every comment he makes and is it really necessary to point out that his libelous claims concerning the Pelosi attack have no basis in what actually happened?
letsgonobraindon,
It’s easy to come up with names like “Mayor Donkey Clown”, who, by the way, makes it obvious he’s debating an ill-informed, narrow minded, biased man when refuting your posts.
Just because you don’t like the way it is, doesn’t make the way you want it to be right.
LGB: getting an early start on spewing the crazy today. Republicans Priority One: Own the Libs. Forget about governing a nation, it’s culture war memes that are important. Inflation, Crime, Infrastructure, Healthcare, can wait in the shadows while the Rights clown show takes center stage. It will be Benghazi multiplied with the same result. NOTHING ACCOMPLISHED.
Brandon have Happy Thanksgiving please give Hillary and hunter and conspiracy a rest for a day try to be normal for a day.things are looking up but you keep trying. To drag up all down to your level Brando the Republicans blew it.
Mr. Brandon 🤡…..The Washington Examiner !…..That’s why the Paul Pelosi case is falling apart because who answered the door ? You 🤡 and Mr. Bill 🤡 have no shame
More evidence that former Republican strategist Rick Wilson’s book, Everything Trump Touches Dies, is aptly titled. Even those who support him die in the sense that their minds cease functioning in any meaningful way as they desperately argue a fight that can’t be won:
Law & Crime reports: (11/23/22)
“Smartmatic served former President Donald Trump’s lawyer and onetime One America News talking head Christina Bobb with a subpoena for documents that the company seeks over their multi-billion dollar defamation claims against Fox News related to the 2020 presidential election.
The broad subpoena seeks any documents and communications that Bobb may have “with or concerning” Smartmatic or Dominion, another voting machine company that was a target of pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.”
Christina Bobb is the lawyer who signed a letter to the DOJ certifying that all sensitive documents stolen and stored by Trump at Mar a Lago had been returned. A later subpoena turned up over 100 more documents.
The Trump minions I’m sure say that won’t happen to me. But it does and eventually rue the day they met Trump
Trump’s failed endeavors …this is the guy they want running the country again
1. Trump Steaks
2. GoTrump
3. Trump Airlines
4. Trump Vodka
5. Trump Mortgage
6. Trump: The Game
7. Trump Magazine
8. Trump University
9. Trump Ice
10. The New Jersey Generals
11. Tour de Trump
12. Trump Network
13. Trumped!
Trump companies that sought bankruptcy protection:
1. Trump Taj Mahal
2. Trump’s Castle
3. Trump Plaza Casinos
4. Trump Plaza Hotel
5. Trump Hotels and Casinos Resorts
6. Trump Entertainment Resorts
In this case, love of fetuses does not translate in to love of children:
November 23, 2022
The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports:
“John Raymond, a Slidell pastor who was accused of taping the mouths of three students at the Christian school he oversaw and beating another child, has been formally charged with four counts of cruelty to juveniles by the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Raymond, who in addition to being pastor of New Horizon church in Slidell is also on the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee, defended his actions last spring as being appropriate discipline for the students.
Raymond said that corporal punishment is in line with Biblical teachings and said he he was a victim of cancel culture. His attorney, Joe Long, said that Raymond will be arraigned on Dec. 2, and will enter pleas of not guilty. Long said that Raymond will not take any plea agreement.
Police said the new allegations include Raymond holding a 4-year-old boy upside down by his ankles and “whipping his buttocks” and in a separate incident covering the same child’s mouth and nose with his hand to stop a “tantrum.” Witnesses reported Raymond’s actions prevented the child from breathing “to the point of him going limp.” A staff member said the child was “out of it and lethargic” and “unable to stand.”
The Wrap reports: (11/23/22)
“On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson welcomed back someone he’s had on the show before — Florida right wing political operative Jamie Michell, founder of the hate group “Gays Against Groomers.”
And during her appearance, Michell blamed the victims of the Colorado Springs massacre for their murders, and all but incited further violence against trans people and their supporters.
She is known to follow several openly white supremacist people on Twitter, she has promoted the work of white supremacist Vincent James Foxx, she has openly called for political violence, among other things. Old accounts owned by Michell on YouTube and Flickr contained explicit Nazi imagery.”
Nice.
But the narrative is blown apart because the shooter considers himself to be Non-Binary that uses “the”, and “they” pronouns. Shocker.
Let’s s see how the lefties did a few weeks ago when they were touting that Biden saved the country by heading off the railroad strike. So Biden gave them everything they asked for and more and now they again are threatening to strike before the holidays. I remember when we had a real President named Reagan when the air traffic controllers went on strike Reagan said to get back to work within 48 hours or lose their jobs and then fired those who didn’t return to work, over 11,000 of them. But then again Reagan was a real President.
Mr. Bill 🤡 it amazes me you comment on subjects you know very little about. Harpo Marx who used a horn to communicate did a better job than you. Maybe you need a new horn 📯
Obviously, I know more than you since all you have is a ridiculous response that you think is an insult. We call people like you an “empty suit”.