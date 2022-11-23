SCHENECTADY — An unidentified 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a homicide in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Schenectady Police Department.

At approximately 12:31 p.m., Schenectady officers were called to Odell Street for a report of shots fired and found a male victim lying in the street.

Schenectady detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit scoured the crime scene on Wednesday afternoon, with officers clearing the site by 3:20 p.m.

According to state troopers on the scene, Schenectady police had retained jurisdiction over the case.

Two hours following the shooting, Schenectady officers and evidence technicians negotiated an otherwise deserted Odell Street as the final remnants of the murder scene were cleared from the road.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at 518-788-6566.

