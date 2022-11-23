NISKAYUNA — Canandaigua Academy challenged Niskayuna in a big way in last week’s Class A regional football game when five times it looked to gain yards on a fourth-down play in Silver Warriors’ territory.

Five times Canandaigua was stopped, and when it finally did score its lone touchdown, that came inside the final minute of another history-making win.

“Our backs were to the wall, but we felt pretty confident,” Niskayuna senior safety Quinn Gullickson said of the defensive stands that were a huge part of Friday’s 14-7 victory. “We’re used to that kind of pressure.”

Niskayuna (10-2) has delivered on the defensive side throughout its school-record nine-game win streak, but that unit has hit another gear during the last five contests in which opponents have managed 25 points. Before its first regional win in school history, Niskayuna pinned down Averill Park 35-6 to claim its first Section II title.

“Our goal is to take one step forward every week, and be the best version of ourselves,” Niskayuna defensive coordinator Peter Furey said.

The Silver Warriors will need to take that next step when they meet 2021 state Class A runner-up Somers (11-0) Friday at 6 p.m. in a state semifinal game at Middletown High School. The Tuskers outlasted Our Lady of Lourdes 35-28 in overtime in their regional game after beating Rye 45-13 in the Section I championship game.

Somers’ path to last year’s New York final included a 48-14 regional win over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.

“We have to play our best game,” Niskayuna sophomore quarterback Ethan Gilson said. “They’re a very good team, but I believe in our team.”

Gilson said he marveled as his teammates made those defensive stops against Canandaigua — three of them inside their 10-yard line — but wasn’t completely surprised with that group’s success.

“Our defense came through as always,” Gilson said. “Our red zone defense, I believe, is the best in the state. I have faith that they’ll make a stop.”

“The kids understand what they have to do,” Niskayuna head coach Brian Grastorf said of his defensive cast. “They spend countless hours preparing, and they make plays.”

Gullickson and fellow seniors Shane Bracken, Dahvion Wimberly and DeAngelo McGlothlan have been defensive anchors in the Niskayuna secondary, while the team’s linebacker group has gotten plenty of hits from seniors Gavin Pendergast and Dan Miller, junior Chase Nappi and sophomore Garrett Gillooley. Senior Zach Ladopoulos and juniors Hudson Rariden and Joe Potfora have been mainstays on the interior line.

Pendergast was selected Niskayuna’s outstanding defensive player for his effort in the regional win.

“They do a good job of being where they need to be,” said Furey, who gets assistance from fellow Niskayuna coaches John Furey, his dad, and John Nappi. “They take their role seriously. They play hard.”

“We’ve been playing great,” Gullickson said. “We’ve got good tacklers. Good speed all over, and our chemistry has gotten better. We’re really playing as a unit.”

Niskayuna sustained consecutive losses to Saratoga Springs (21-7) and La Salle (25-7) to slip to 1-2 early in the season, and only twice since then has allowed more than seven points to an opponent. Niskayuna beat South Glens Falls (31-6), Burnt Hills (9-6) and La Salle (28-0) before topping Averill Park and Canandaigua.

“They’ve gotten better, and Peter and John have done a wonderful job of putting schemes together,” Grastorf said. “That was obvious in the Canandaigua game.”

Niskayuna limited Canandaigua star Tysheed Crockton to 63 rushing yards after he amassed 310 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 Section V title-game win over East/WOI. Crockton scored his team’s TD against Niskayuna on a 62-yard catch and run with just under a minute to go, and Wimberly recovered an on-side kick afterward to seal the win.

“Gavin and Garrett made some big plays, but it was the whole team. The whole team came together as a group,” Ladopoulos said.

Gilson threw touchdown passes to Cameron Grasso and Miller covering 64 and 28 yards, and sophomore Isaiah Linyear ran for 106 yards on the offensive side to complement the defense.

“We had our back up against the wall and came up big,” Grastorf said. “We had one or two of those [fourth down stops] against La Salle and one or two against Burnt Hills. That changes a game.”

Before its regional game, Somers had beaten its previous opponents by a 29.5-point average. Tuskers quarterback Matt Fitzsimons scored on a 1-yard sneak in overtime and threw three TD passes to Ravi Dass in that game, one covering 46 yards, and Luke Savino had a 50-yard TD run.

“They’ve got a couple of good backs,” Peter Furey said. “We want to keep them in front of us, keep them running east and west if we can, and eliminate the big play.”

“They have size up front, but we’ve seen that before,” Lodopoulos said. “We’ve got to prove what we are. What we’re about.”

Friday’s winner will advance to the 3 p.m. state championship game Dec. 3 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse against either Union-Endicott (Section IV, 10-1) or Hilton (Section V, 11-1).

“I can tell you, we want it bad,” Lodopoulos said. “Starting out 1-2 made us realize we didn’t want that feeling again.”

Somers won a state Class A title in 2016. Queensbury was the last Section II team to get to a state Class A final in 2014, and was also the last team to win a championship in 2013 after Bunt Hills prevailed in 2012.

“We’re all excited, but not satisfied. We want to win a state championship,” Gilson said. “We want to win for our community because the support we’ve had is wonderful.”

Categories: Email Newsletter, High School Sports, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna