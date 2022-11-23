Pelicans could be in tight game back on road vs. Spurs: Wednesday’s Best Bets (Nov. 23)

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 23:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Spurs +7.5 over Pelicans

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: BetMGM

Time: 8:10 p.m.

Our take: The Pels are coming off a long homestand and head back to the road to play a very familiar foe in San Antonio, which was not very good on their long trip away from the Alamo.

The Spurs not only lost all four games on the trip, but the past two against the Clippers and Kings, they lost by a combined 40 points. So what makes them the right pick Wednesday? They have been much better at home, where they have covered three games in a row and five of the last six dating back to Oct. 28.

Also, San Antonio knows how to play against New Orleans, as they have covered eight of the past nine games against them, winning all but two outright.

That, and it doesn’t hurt to fade the public, who often only sees what happened last – a 45-point win for the Pelicans against the defending world champs and the Spurs’ 22-point loss at the Lakers three nights ago.

BACKING OUR NEIGHBORS

The play: World Cup, Canada win or draw vs. Belgium

The odds/bet: +160 ($10 to win $16)

The book: DraftKings

Time/TV: 2 p.m. (FOX)

Our take: Zach Ewing says there’s a big element of uncertainty here, as Canada hasn’t played in the World Cup since 1986 while Belgium finished third last time out in Russia.

But on paper, it seems as if the Canadians are being undervalued. They boast two world-class players in striker Jonathan David, who plays his club soccer for Lille in the French league, and defender Alphonso Davies, who starts for the famous Bayern Munich.

Can this team go toe-to-toe with Belgium? Perhaps, considering the Red Devils have been in somewhat shaky form and have an aging roster. Shop around for odds — check +0.5 on spread bets and win/draw in the double chance market — but +160 seems like a good price.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

NBA: Nuggets -5.5 over Pistons (LOST $33)

NBA player-prop parlay: Lakers’ Anthony Davis over 26.6 points and 12 rebounds (WON $24)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$9 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$14 (2-2)

Total for November: +$200.20 (24-19)

Total for 2022: +$216.50 (303-325)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

