Police: Fatal Wednesday shooting investigated in Schenectady; Man, 26, killed

SCHENECTADY – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Schenectady, police said.

Further information on the man killed was not immediately released.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The initial report was for shots fired and a man lying in the street, police said.

Detectives and Evidence Technicians remained on scene mid-afternoon and are investigating, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the tips line at 518-788-6566.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County