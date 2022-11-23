Police: Fatal Wednesday shooting investigated in Schenectady; Man, 26, killed

By Steven Cook | | Updated at 3:53 pm
The scene Wednesday 
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

The scene Wednesday 

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Schenectady, police said.

Further information on the man killed was not immediately released.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The initial report was for shots fired and a man lying in the street, police said.

Detectives and Evidence Technicians remained on scene mid-afternoon and are investigating, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the tips line at 518-788-6566.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement