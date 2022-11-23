Sports Briefs: UAlbany QB Poffenbarger named CAA Offensive Rookie of Year

UAlbany freshman quarterback Reese Poffenbarger was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Rookie of the Year, leading six Great Danes winning seven All-Conference awards for the 2022 season, the conference announced Tuesday.

Poffenbarger was also named to the All-CAA Third Team Offense. In 11 games as a starter, Poffenbarger completed nearly 62% of his passes, throwing for 2,999 yards and 24 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

At the end of the regular season, the six-time CAA Rookie of the Week shared the league lead for fewest interceptions, and ranked second in total passing yards and passing yards per game, and tied for second in passing touchdowns.

Senior tight end Thomas Greaney was named to the All-CAA First Team. Greaney was Poffenbarger’s favorite target in 2022, recording 50 receptions for 693 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

AJ Mistler earned All-CAA Second Team honors for his contributions on special teams. Mistler finished the season with 66 total tackles (30 solo), one interception, and one forced fumble.

Todd Sibley joined Poffenbarger on the All-CAA Third Team Offense. Sibley ran for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns on 153 carries.

Junior defensive end Anton Juncaj was named to the All-CAA Third Team Defense. He had a team-high 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including 4.5 sacks.

Sophomore linebacker Dylan Kelly was also named to the All-CAA Third Team Defense. Kelly was UAlbany’s leading tackler, with 97 (61 solo) and one sack.

Four Great Danes All-Northeast

Four UAlbany players have been named All-Northeast Region by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA).

Sophomores Alison Smisdom and Floor de Ruiter grabbed First Team honors, while seniors Julie Rodijk and Hannah Mangan were named to the Second Team.

Recently named the America East Midfielder of the Year, Smisdom led the Great Danes with 15 goals and 39 points. Tallying 2.11 points per game and 0.83 goals per game, she ranked in the top 10 of the nation.

De Ruiter earned her first career postseason award as an America East First Team All-Conference award member earlier this season. She scored on several important chances, including multiple game-winning or game-tying goals. Her game-tying goal with just over three minutes left in regulation gave the Great Danes a chance to win in overtime and upset Michigan in the NCAA First Round.

Rodijk recently closed the season earning her fifth all-conference honor, tallying Second Team All-America East honors. She finished her career as the team’s leader in minutes on the field for the second-straight season.

In 20 games in goal, Mangan capped off her senior season with her first All-Region nod in a Second Team honor. Pulling off incredible saves during the NCAA First Round victory against Michigan, Mangan closed her fourth season as a Great Dane with several game-changing moments, including standing in goal during the shootouts against Stanford for the America East Mangan finished the regular season ranked fourth in the nation with an .824 win percentage, 11th with a 1.14 finished goals against average, and 28th with a .738 save percentage.

Union’s Bove, Dawson All-Region

Seniors Jill Bove and Emily Dawson made Union College field hockey history this season, becoming the first Union teammates to earn All-Region recognition from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association in the same year with their spots on the NFHCA All-Region second team.

Bove earned her third straight All-Liberty League selection in 2022 with a spot on the first team. The midfielder finished second on the team in scoring with four goals and eight assists on the year.

Dawson put together one of the best offensive seasons in program history on the way to All-Liberty League first-team honors in 2022, scoring 16 goals with five assists for 37 points. She finished the year third in single-season points and fifth in single-season goals at Union, with both totals the most by a Union player since 2013.

Siena names three captains

Siena men’s lacrosse head coach Liam Gleason announced this week that seniors Chris Yanchoris, George Rusnak and Christian Watts to be tri-captains this season, as voted by the team.

“I am very confident in their leadership and ability to guide this year’s team in our pursuit of a MAAC championship,” Gleason said.

Selected as the team’s first USILA Academic All-American since 2014, Yanchoris earned Second Team All-MAAC honors last season while ranking fifth nationally in saves per-game (13.73) and sixth in save percentage (.579). The fifth-year goalkeeper from Sykesville, Maryland served as a team captain last season, picking up a pair of MAAC Defensive Player of Week honors and being named to the USILA National Team of the Week last April.

Also returning for a fifth season at siena, Rusnak has played in 39 games with 20 starts, totaling 26 goals and 11 assists for 37 points. The attacker from Yardley, Pennsylvania has totaled at least six goals and ten points in each of the last three seasons, and has been named to both the MAAC All-Academic Team and the MAAC Academic Honor Roll throughout college.

A fifth-year midfielder from East Aurora, Watts has taken the field for 40 games and made 15 career starts. After scoring 15 goals during his first three seasons, he ranked third on the team in scoring with 32 goals and eight assists for 40 points in 2022.

Saratoga opens July 13

The New York Racing Association announced dates for its various 2023 race meets on Wednesday, including the 40-day Saratoga Race Course meet, which will open on Thursday, July 13 and conclude on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

The Whitney is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, and the Travers date is Saturday, Aug. 26.

NYRA does plan to run the Belmont Park spring/summer meet at Belmont, but the fall meet will again be shifted to Aqueduct because of ongoing construction at Belmont.

The spring/summer meet includes the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

