Images: Schenectady City Mission Thanksgiving meal, with Gov. Kathy Hochul volunteering (17 photos)

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady City Mission its annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday, its first sit-down Thanksgiving meal since COVID.

Among the volunteers was Gov. Kathy Hochul and Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy

Photos from our Erica Miller

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County