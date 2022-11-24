Images: Schenectady City Mission Thanksgiving meal, with Gov. Kathy Hochul volunteering (17 photos)

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady City Mission its annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday, its first sit-down Thanksgiving meal since COVID.
Among the volunteers was Gov. Kathy Hochul and Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy
Photos from our Erica Miller
