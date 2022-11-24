In the Pocket: Fredenburgh back bowling in three leagues

Honor scores are nothing new for Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer Robin Fredenburgh, but it sure has been quite a while since the last time she saw her name in the newspaper headlines.

The 46-year-old Burnt Hills native rolled what she believes is her 20th career perfect game during a 761 triple last week in the Capital District All Star League at Sportsman’s Bowl.

A few years ago, it was common for Fredenburgh to dominate on the lanes. But over the last five seasons, she was forced to limit her league bowling to just once a week. Bowling less often adversely affected her game.

“When I dropped down to one league, it was awful. You lose your timing, and it just wasn’t the same feeling for me,” Fredenburgh said. “Now that I’m able to bowl more in different leagues, I’m noticing a big difference. I’m bowling more often now and having fun again.”

Fredenburgh is now competing in both the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic and the Galaxy league at Boulevard Bowl, as well as the Capital District All Star League at Sportsman’s. Although she’s “only averaging in the 190s” currently — quite a drop off from her former averages of well over 200 — it appears that the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake graduate is on the way back to top form.

“My goal is to get my averages back to respectability, but definitely having fun is huge for me,” Fredenburgh said. “I’m serious about my game, but I don’t want to take it too seriously, if you know what I mean. You’ve got to have fun out there. It’s quite a confidence booster for me to see that I can actually throw it a little like I used to.”

Fredenburgh, who works for Albany RV, used to also have a second job with a car dealership that helped her offset the cost of bowling in multiple leagues. When she lost that second job, she couldn’t afford the time or the cost of bowling so often. It was a shame, since Fredenburgh has always been a natural star on the lanes.

Taught by her mom and dad, Robin excelled at the now-defunct Burnt Hills Lanes, and she eventually teamed up with good friends Meg Fountain, Ursula Pasquerella and Pat Boguzski to win a plethora of team events, including several Schenectady USBC City Tournaments. That foursome once held a national team scoring record.

Fredenburgh doesn’t keep track of her personal achievements on the lanes anymore, but she’s fairly certain about having roughly 20 perfect game to go along with a career-best 834 triple and a 1,051 four-game series. She once averaged an impressive 231 in the Towne Bowling Academy Women’s Doubles league, which is now the Towne Mixed Doubles league.

“This is my first year bowling in multiple leagues in a long time,” she noted. “B.J. Smith got me into the Galaxy league, and it’s a good mix of people with everyone having a good time. I was originally only going to bowl in one league at Boulevard, but this has worked out great.”

Fredenburgh likes to keep the game simple.

“I’m a down-and-in, old-school bowler,” she stated. “I still try to use the speed game as much as possible. I like Storm equipment, but I usually let both Bob Tedesco and B.J. pick my arsenal.”

Fredenburgh also enjoys giving back to the game. She’s helped coach junior bowlers — following in her mother’s footsteps — and was previously a longtime member of the Schenectady USBC board of directors.

“I’m definitely having a lot more fun bowling more often. Now, I’m thinking about bowling in some tournaments again,” she said.

Along with her many team championships, some of Fredenburgh’s favorite bowling achievements include a Towne Women’s Doubles crown with Boguzski, a Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic title with Smith and Don Cross and a Huck Finn Capital Region Bowling Show Mixed Doubles victory with Craig Taylor.

“I am just truly thankful to be able to still bowl competitively, bowl alongside great friends and the amazing bowlers that the Capital District has produced,” she said.

It won’t be long before Fredenburgh will be a consistent factor in major events once again.

STRIKES & SPARES

Topping an extremely tightly bunched leaderboard, Don Stalpinski fired a handicap triple of 704 to edge Marty Browne by just two pins and win the Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s singles tournament Sunday at Sportsman’s Bowl. Stalpinski earned $400, while Brown took home $200. Other cashers included Eric Kaminsky (699, $100), Rich Mull (697, $90), Joe Connelly (693, $80), Cheryl Dalton (689, $70), Bill Douglas (689, $70), Jaques Traynham (688, $60), Robert Foulks (688, $50), Tony Pasquerella (685, $50), Lefty Douglas (679, $25) and Jason Quick (679, $25). There were 58 entries.

Very sad to hear that former longtime Daily Gazette league member Norm Lumpkin died this week. Although he couldn’t bowl any longer because of an array of physical challenges, he still often showed up — wearing his Giants or New York Knicks gear — to support and root for his wife, Linda, who still bowls in the league. He will be missed.

Tammy Sader and Natasha Fazzone’s handicap total of 1,463 is now the official winning score in the Schenectady USBC Women’s Doubles Championship at Sportsman’s Bowl. The top five handicap leaders include Cheyanne Zullo with Lindsey McPhail (1,373), Joyce Cade with Jenae McCaskey (1,307), Kim Swiatocha with Kris Impellizzeri (1,305) and Cheryl Dalton with Donna Frederick (1,290). Sader and Fazzone also topped the scratch division with a 1,445, followed by the tandems of Zullo with McPhail (1,373) and Swiatocha with Impellizzeri (1,305).

Dave Jecko and Larry Porter defeated Craig Smith and Ron Williams 433-389 to capture the annual NYSCOPBA Over/Under Doubles Tournament at Towne Bowling Academy. One bowler on each team had to be over 50 years of age, while the other had to be younger. The winners split $3,000, while Smith and Williams took home $1,500. Finishing third/fourth and cashing for $770 for each team were the tandems of Derek Magno with Mike Tryinski and Zac Gentile with Roy Vanderbogart. Sixty-two teams competed.

Ursula Pasquerella’s 713 handicap total in Class B was the best overall score at the Schenectady Women’s Senior Singles Handicap Tournament at Sportsman’s Bowl. Division winners were Nancy Marotta (682 in Class AA), Rosie Miller (704 in Class A), Cheryl Dalton (641 in Class C), Jeanne Mastro (676 in Class D) and Laurie LaDuke (638 in Class E).

Andrew Robitaille defeated David Squires 196-191 to win his second consecutive Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour crown and $320 in scholarships last weekend at Sportsman’s bowl. Squires earned $180 in scholarships, while Anthony DeRobertis ($140) and Anthony Paradiso ($110) rounded out the top four scholarship winners. Robitaille is currently tied for third on the all-time CDYST victory list with seven.

Connor LeClair and Kenny Livengood defeated Scotty Bowman and Brandon Boyer 217-200 to win the Turkey Doubles tournament at Broadway Lanes Wednesday night.

Rick Bogholtz and Zachary Lewis Bogholtz won the Green Island Lanes Thanksgiving Doubles tournament Wednesday night. Rick Bogholtz not only shot a 278 game during an 803 triple, but he also converted the 7-10 split. Quite a night.

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament kicks off Sunday with squads at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes in Troy hosts the 12th annual Digger’s Doubles Tournament Dec. 10-11. Entry fee is $140 per team. One bowler on each team must be under 50 years of age and the other must be over 50. One in four teams make the cut for match play from the four-game qualifier. There can only be one PBA member per team. Re-entries are allowed. Top prize will be $4,000, based on 64 teams. Contact Uncle Sam Lanes (518-271-7800) for more information.

Boulevard Bowl and SUNY Schenectady’s bowling program are running a Thanksgiving Adult/Child Doubles Tournament Saturday at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per team. Handicap will be 100% of a 420 team average, with three handicap divisions. There will be a scratch division, as well. Junior bowlers must be age 5-18 and still be in school. Call Ron Williams (518-603-7390) or Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for reservations or more information.

Boulevard Bowl hosts a Tavern Tournament Dec. 4 at noon. The format will be three games and four-person teams with an entry fee of $120 per team. Handicap will be 100% of 240. One in four teams will cash. A 12-cut pizza, salad and a beverage is included in the entry fee.

Boulevard Bowl is also hosting a 9-pin Christmas Ho Ho No-Tap Tournament Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per four-person team and one in five teams will cash. Team handicap is 80% of 850. Top prize will be $620 for the winning team. A bowling ball raffle for $5 per ticket gives you a chance to win any Storm, Roto Grip or 900 Global ball. All proceeds go to the City Mission of Schenectady.

Town ’N Country’s first Swiss Trios Tournament will be held Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $75 per person with a maximum of 75 teams. The combined averages on a team must not exceed 660. One in three teams will cash. Teams will bowl six games as a team, with the top four point leaders advancing to the stepladder finals. Every head-to-head victory will be worth one point, and every team total victory will be worth two points. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-881-5054) for reservations.

MAJOR BOWLING

Brandon Wolf recorded a 289 game and a 789 triple, while Rich Strath fired a 260-760 to lead the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Justin Lansing tossed a 276-791, Chris Fawcett fired a 268-790,Aiden Deitz put together a 290-777 and Bill McGaffin Jr. rolled a perfect game during a 770 triple in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Joe Carusone rolled a 239-897 to lead the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Scott Rogers recorded a perfect game during a 1,071 four-game series, Billy McGaffin Jr. rifled a 279-1,037, Ryan Karabin tallied a 277-1,014, Lindsey McPhail belted a 269-955 and Natasha Fazzone fired a 259-942 in the Towne Mixed Doubles league Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

ABS 25-8, Falvey Real Estate 24-9, Towne Bowling Academy 23-10, Broadway Lanes 23-10, DeCrescente Distributing 23-10, Sindoni Sausage 19-14, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 19-14, Downs Roofing 19-14, 20 North 19-14, J&F Lawncare 18-15, Rollarama 18-15, WMS Leasing 14-19, Kristel Mechanical 13-20. Drive Line Motors 12.5-20.5, Boulevard Bowl 12-21, Bootlegger’s 12-21, Da Royalty 11-22, The Heritage Group 10-23, KKV Recovery 9-24, 518 Aliens 6.5-26.5.

———

Match summaries

Towne Bowling Academy (0)

Tom Earl 289-206-227 — 722, Tony Palumbo 213-201-200 — 614, Marty Capullo Jr. 221-226-233 — 680, Debbie Capullo 174-206-193 — 573. Totals: 897-839-853 — 2,589.

ABS (3)

Jeff Kallner 237-203-183 — 623, Matt Kallner 274-246-233 — 753, Craig Taylor 209-224-223 — 656, Matt Fazzone 236-234-242 — 712. Totals: 956-907-881 — 2,744.

———

DeCrescente Distributing (1)

Jessica DeCrescente 207-233-222 — 662, Brian Mariano 266-195-222 — 683, Suzie Morine 232-191-195 — 618, Liz Kuhlkin 249-202-225 — 676. Totals: 954-821-864 — 2,639.

Falvey Real Estate (2)

Lee Aiezza 238-266-224 — 728, Dan Auricchio 244-265-235 — 744, Kenny Livengood 243-246-258 — 747, Jeff Young 225-191-163 — 579. Totals: 950-968-880 — 2,768.

———

Broadway Lanes (3)

Roy Vanderbogart 191-165-244 — 600, John Pancake 265-246-204 — 715, Steve Wagoner 299-205-235 — 739, Justin Barcomb 234-248-258 — 740. Totals: 989-864-941 — 2,794.

20 North (0)

Joel Donato 224-198-236 — 658, Tommy Donato 230-183-207 — 620, Nick Galusha 221-290-234 — 745, Chris Radliff 223-188-244 — 655. Totals: 898-859-921 — 2,678.

———

Sindoni Sausage (1)

Scott Chastenay 223-201-144 — 568 Mike Dicerbo 207-226-229 — 662, Rich Strath 260-257-243 — 760, Do Herrington 222-239-228—689. Totals: 912-923-844 — 2,679.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Ed Gumm 258-216-179 — 653, Chip Tashjian 215-225-221 — 661, Brad Lawyer 234-225-210 — 669, Jody Becker 235-169-245 — 649. Totals: 942-835-855 — 2,632.

———

Rollarama (1)

Dan Rotter 214-211-190 — 615, Jeremy Clute 247-162-246 — 655, Ron Paradiso 245-221-140 — 606, Ken LaBelle Jr. 216-175-289 — 680. Totals: 922-769-865 — 2,556.

J&F Lawncare (2)

Jason Brown 248-236-733 — 717, Nick Stricos 202-266-214 — 682, Joe DeVellis 201-224-247 — 672, RJ Rollarma 221-237-189 — 647. Totals: 872-963-883 — 2,718.

———

Downs Roofing (3)

David Orzechowski 215-229-200 — 644, Nick Barnes 240-219-235 — 694, Ryan Karabin 258-210-230 — 698, Billy Wigand 220-224-207 — 651. Totals: 933-882-872 — 2,687.

WMS Leasing (0)

Tom Rogers 205-204-188 — 597, Stephen Alexander 243-267-213 — 723, Lindsey McPhail 225-203-237 — 665, Tom Egan Jr. 226-187-181 — 594. Totals: 899-861-819 — 2,579.

———

Boulevard Bowl (1)

P.J. Derenzo 247-159-212 — 618, Ken Wilkins (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Mike Scaccia 257-194-177 — 628, Derek Foti 212-173-254 — 639. Totals: 906-716-833 — 2,455.

Line Drive Motors (2)

Kate Clark 216-211-192 — 619, Chris Allen 180-202-204 — 586, Rob Beedelson 158-167-228 — 553, John Askew 269-204-256 — 729. Totals: 823-784-880 — 2,487

———

The Heritage Group (0)

Patricia Kelly 228-234-179 — 641, Amanda Chrzanowski 236-203-182 — 621, Bob Messick 199-227-214 — 640, Mike Nolan 211-164-184 — 559. Totals: 874-828-759 — 2,461.

Kristel Mechanical (3)

Jeremy Noble 210-216-236 — 662, Bob Faragon 278-224-230 — 732, Bryan Kelley 211-236-214 — 661, Jeff Whitehouse 228-210-246 — 684. Totals: 927-886-926 — 2,739.

———

Bootlegger’s (2)

Brandon Wolf 247-289-253 — 789, Karrie Blake 210-165-219 — 594, Eric Quinlivan 180-191-222 — 593, Marc Fowler 279-254-195 — 728. Totals: 916-899-889 — 2,704.

KKV Recovery (1)

Alyssa Griffin 237-179-190 — 606, Nick DiCerbo 223-203-253 — 679, Kara Struffolino 276-182-224 — 682, Vinny Struffolino 269-264-178 — 711. Totals: 1,005-828-845 — 2,678.

———

Da Royalty (3)

AJ Collins 226-277-188 — 691, Brandon Wolf 192-245-191 — 628, Will Cunningham 228-176-242 — 646, David Squires 258-257-233 — 748. Totals: 904-955-854 — 2,713.

518 Aliens (0)

Chuck Schissler 168-203-147 — 518, Jenn Schissler 215-203-146 — 564, Chris Lee 225-233-267 — 725, Gabe Criscuolo 195-213-239 — 647. Totals: 803-852-799 — 2,454.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

JL Designs 334-10, Universal Auto Parts 33-11, Van Buren Enterprises 33-11, Muny Grille 32-12, Precision Floors 31-13, TSS Printing 28-16, Metroland Photo 26-18 All in 1 Realty 23-21, EBF Strong 21-23, Bob’s Pro Shop 16-28, TheSignBandits.com 15-29, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 8-36, Team 14 6-38, IDID 2-42.

———

Match summaries

TSS Printing (0)

Rob Mengel 230-178-215 — 623, Corey Buckley 159-279-202 — 640, Tyler Mochrie 227-205-162 — 594, Matt Olson (absent) 200-200-200 — 600. Totals: 816-862-779 — 2,457.

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 218-258-211 — 687, Jim Bassotti 215-195-235 — 645, Zach Gravell 234-184-191 — 609, Matt Swiatocha 246-268-211 — 725. Totals: 913-905-848 — 2,666.

———

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

Muny Grille (4)

Jay Diamond 232-245-200 — 677, Sherm Bowman 160-243-185 — 588, Mark Ray 286-207-259 — 752, Jamie Diamond 236-233-214 — 683. Totals: 914-928-858 — 2,700.

———

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (0)

Anthony Clay 166-201-200 — 567, Christian Caputo 194-248-212 — 654, Jackielynn Noble 177-191-181 — 549, Jim Petronis 193-214-198 — 605. Totals: 730-854-791 — 2,375.

Metroland Photo (4)

Lee Quivey 211-193-239 — 643, Steve Renzi 245-258-256 — 759, Mike Gallitelli 191-202-214 — 607, B.J. Smith Jr. 214-227-203 — 644. Totals: 861-880-912 — 2,653.

———

Van Buren Enterprises (3)

Art Van Buren 242-243-254 — 739, Rich Manzer Jr. 245-183-224 — 652, Brian French 279-257-223 — 759, Austin Van Buren 246-237-268 — 751. Totals: 1,012-920-969 — 2,901.

The SignBandits.com (1)

Aiden Deitz 290-255-232 — 777, Rich Ellis 227-194-249 — 670, Bill Carl 213-2709-233 — 716, Jason Deitz 198-244-169 — 611. Totals: 928-963-883 — 2,774

———

Bob’s Pro Shop (4)

Fred McMahon 221-224-210 — 655, John Leone 245-257-272 — 774, Bob Tedesco Jr. 200-223-203 — 626, Mike Smith 214-202-213 — 629. Totals: 880-906-893 — 2,684.

IDID (0)

Tony Fernandez 176-187-183 — 546, Joe Gordon 160-191-132 — 483, Cliff Ruth 215-170-192 — 577, A.J. Perone 201-258-188 – 647. Totals: 752-896-695 — 2,253.

———

JL Designs (4)

Justin Lansing 257-258-276 — 791, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 216-269-237 — 722, Ron Williams 229-234-226 — 689, Billy McGaffin Jr. 251-300-219 — 770. Totals: 953-1,061-958 — 2,972.

EBF Strong (0)

John Liberatore 203-193-238 — 631, Rich Bauer 219-167-161 — 547, Melissa Childrose 197-214-211 — 622, Chris Fawcett 268-255-267 — 790. Totals: 887-829-874 — 2,590.

———

Universal Auto Parts (4)

Terry Ray 247-223-226 — 696, Bill Heaphy III 248-246-227 — 721, Chris Fedden 215-248-269 — 732, Eric Keller 208-216-173 — 597. Totals: 918-933-895 — 2,746.

All in 1 Realty (0)

Nick Peckowitz 236-215-216 — 667, Tammy Sader 226-168-248 — 642, Rich Rogaski 201-247-192 — 640, Kevin Palmer 204-165-211 — 580. Totals: 857-795-867 — 2,529.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Masons Automotive 40-15, Boulevard Bowl 36.5-18.5, Derenzo’s Tax Service 27-28, Kalpro 27-28, D.A. Parisi & Co. 21.5-33.5, MBM Motorsports 13-42.

———

Match summaries

Boulevard Bowl (4)

Mike Scaccia 239-227-182-196 — 844, Brian Hart 196-236-223-221 — 876, Derek Foti 224-205-204-184 — 817. Totals: 659-668-609-601 — 2,537.

Derenzo’s Tax Service (1)

P.J. Derenzo 209-215-214-223 — 861, Anthony Clay 157-182-136-168 — 643, Jason Palmer 237-219-188-217 — 861. Totals: 603-616-538-608 — 2,365.

———

D.A. Parisi & Co. (0)

John Mecca 213-221-182-190 — 806, Jeff Williams 140-172-185-154 — 651, Travis Boisclair 256-161-183-186 — 786. Totals: 609-554-550-530 — 2,243.

Masons Automotive (5)

Mark Hansen 279-202-179-205 — 865, Robin Fredenburgh 192-235-235-185 — 847, Lee Quivey 211-205-200-210 — 826. Totals: 682-642-614-600 — 2,538.

———

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 173-180-248-204 — 805, Tony Bianchi 216-247-192-227 — 882, Tom Girard 162-222-196-231 — 811. Totals: 551-649-636-662 — 2,498.

Kalpro (4)

Keith Lawyer 201-197-189-268 — 855, Kyle Wilkins 167-208-235-211 — 821, Joe Carusone 206-239-236-216 — 897. Totals: 574-644-660-695 — 2,573.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

JLD 148.5-91.5, TSS Printing 145-95, ABS 140-100, Next Level Detailing 138.5-101.5, Solid Surface 135.5-104.5, Syron’s Meat Market 134.5-105.5, Revolutions Pro Shop 134-106, Broadway Lunch 127.5-112.5, Battenkill Motors 127-113, A Plus Heating No. 2 127-113, Sindoni Sausage 125.5-114.5, Towne Bowling Academy 124-116, Rogers Motorsports 117-123, Main Street Café 117-123, My Three Sons 106-134, Unbreakable Nutrition 104.5-135.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 104.5-135.5, Never Enough Performance 92.5-147.5, T.J. Bell Environmental 85-155, A Plus Heating No. 1 66.5-173.5.

———

Match summaries

Revolutions Pro Shop (6)

Lindsey McPhail 269-192-216-238 — 915, Don Herrington 231-280-258-192 — 961. Totals: 519-491-493-449 — 1,952.

JLD (14)

Amber Brophy 205-199-198-213 — 815, Billy McGaffin Jr. 269-279-278-211 — 1,037. Totals: 503-507-505-453 — 1,968.

———

ABS (17.5)

Natasha Fazzone 226-259-246-211 — 942, Matt Fazzone 276-248-222-193 — 939. Totals: 521-526-487-423 — 1,957.

Unbreakable Nutrition (2.5)

Niki Battistoni 202-181-238-155 — 776, Peter Battistoni 196-248-200-212 — 856. Totals: 440-471-480-409 — 1,800.

———

TSS Printing (13)

Jackie Malone 210-297-235-183 — 925, Paul Dumas 182-280-235-225 — 922. Totals: 418-603-496-434 — 1,951.

Sportsman’s Bowl (7)

Erika Poje 163-213-223-157 — 756, Dan Knutti 227-215-228-189 — 859. Totals: 446-484-507-402 — 1,839.

———

Sindoni Sausage (17)

Liz Kuhlkin 278-226-223-165 — 892, Dave Samborin 221-268-234-227 — 950. Totals: 526-521-484-419 — 1,950.

Solid Surface (3)

Cheyanne Zullo 226-192-171-213 — 802, Austin Zullo 203-223-182-175 — 783. Totals: 471-457-395-430 — 1,753.

———

Next Level Detailing (6)

Kim Swiatocha 195-195-234-236 — 860, Matt Swiatocha 225-202-286-214 — 927. Totals: 435-412-535-465 — 1,847.

A Plus Heating No. 2 (14)

Victoria Shufelt 212-246-213-194 — 865, Zack Porter 231-237-279-225 — 972. Totals: 473-513-522-449 — 1,957.

———

A Plus Heating No. 1 (1)

Michelle Largeteau 160-134-133-116 — 543, Tony Pasquerella 186-159-186-171 — 702. Totals: 469-416-442-410 — 1,737.

Rogers Motorsports (19)

Kelly Chrzanowski 213-248-216-206 — 883, Tom Rogers 246-232-265-194 — 937. Totals: 500-521-522-441 — 1,984.

———

Broadway Lunch (19)

Renee Earl 246-152-201-193 — 792, Tom Earl 255-224-235-234 — 948. Totals: 539-414-474-465 — 1,892.

Syron’s Meat Market (1)

Amanda Chrzanowski 258-184-225-197 — 864, John Askew 172-179-215-213 — 779. Totals: 446-379-456-426 — 1,707.

———

T.J. Bell Environmental (1.5)

Catie Bell 159-173-179-157 — 668, Mike Kamm 233-212-233-195 — 873. Totals: 449-442-469-409 — 1,769.

Battenkill Motors (18.5)

Laura Rotter 225-191-205-255 — 876, Ryan Karabin 210-259-268-277 — 1,014. Totals: 456-471-494-553 — 1,974.

———

Main Street Café (13)

Ursula Pasquerella 235-183-169-168 — 755, Joe Venduro 235-248-280-204 — 967. Totals: 526-487-505-428 — 1,946.

Towne Bowling Academy (7)

Debbie Capullo 207-239-246-234 — 926, Marty Capullo Jr. 234-219-193-235 — 881. Totals: 456-473-454-484 — 1,867.

———

My Three Sons (8)

Patricia Kelly 226-169-170-244 — 809, Scott Rogers 279-300-237-255 — 1,071. Totals: 537-501-439-531 — 2,008.

Never Enough Performance (12)

Kate Clark 228-248-224-237 — 937, Dave McLear 290-255-223-194 — 962. Totals: 556-541-485-469 — 2,051.

