Letters to the Editor Thursday, Nov. 24 Happy Thanksgiving

Our best hope is for return of global cooling



From Wikipedia, “The early Holocene sea level rise was a significant jump in sea level rise by about 60m (197 feet) during the early Holocene between about 12,000 and 7,000 years ago.”

Is this our future?

Natural warming trends, coupled with excess global-warming gases, is a recipe for disaster. We may exceed the Paris Accord guidelines within a decade.

From Scripps Institute of Oceanography and NOAA: “The global average carbon dioxide set a new record high in May 2022: 421 parts per million. The amount of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere is now more than 50% higher than pre-industrial times and is at levels not seen since millions of years ago when Earth was a hot-house ocean-inundated planet, federal government scientists announced Friday.”

The sudden release of large amounts of natural gas from methane clathrate deposits [This is methane enclosed in salt water along the continental slope; If warming continues for only 100 years then clathrates will not be a factor, but if warming continues for 1,000 years, it is highly likely that they will be released as bottom waters warm] will contribute to global warming but over a different time frame.

The Permian-Triassic P-T P-Tr extinction event, also known as the End-Permian Extinction and colloquially as the Great Dying” and the “Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum” can be attributed to the melting of methane clathrates.

The best hope is that global cooling, which occupied most of the past 2.6 million years, will replace global warming.

Richard Moody

Albany

We should value life as we would our own



Consider how whenever we convince ourselves that sanctioned, intentional death is acceptable and even appropriate, we are never a member of the group so judged.

Be it the unborn, the terminally ill, the deformed or disabled, even the criminally condemned, it is always a group of others we decide live lives less valuable than our own; that it is acceptable for them to be put to death by us.

We are sure our reasons are valid.

But can it not be said that any Aryan believer, ethnic cleanser, or master of slaves believed precisely the same?

What if instead, we valued every human life as if it were our own?

S. John Lynch

Rotterdam

Article recalled fond Goose Hill memories



Thank you, Bill Buell for your Nov. 21 article, (“Goose Hill businesses still thriving after decades”) and for the fantastic trip down Memory Lane, also known as Goose Hill!

As a St. Anthony’s graduate and student of Sister Maria Rosa, I spent many happy days growing up in that bustling business community you so accurately described.

The proud, hard-working business owners were the heart of that proud working class neighborhood.

I am proud to have been born and raised in Schenectady and know in my heart that my days in that world helped me to become the person and fellow businessman that I am today.

Stephen Buonome

Saratoga Springs

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion