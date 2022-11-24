Serafini wins 14th straight Ellis Cardiac Classic 5k

On a day of Thanksgiving tradition, Lou Serafini maintained one of his own on Thursday.

The 32-year-old former star distance runner at Niskayuna High and Boston College won the Foundation for Ellis Medicine’s Cardiac Classic 5k for the 14th year in a row, posting a 15:14 to finish 49 seconds ahead of former Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake star Otis Ubriaco.

Besides the Cardiac Classic streak, Serafini has doubled up with victories in that race and the MVP Health Care Stockade-athon 15k for the last two years.

Serafini, who has been training to run a fast time at the California International Marathon in Sacramento on Dec. 4, won the Stockade-athon with a time of 45:59 on Nov. 13.

Serafini’s Cardiac Classic includes the fastest time submitted when the race was held virutally in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Rounding out the top five in the Cardiac Classic were Carter Flowers (16:12), Isaac Menis (16:17) and Peter Rowell (16:24).

Emily Taft of Albany won the women’s division in 17:59, followed by Megan James (19:45) and Nicole Van Ort (19:41).

TROY TURKEY TROT

Sean O’Brien, a junior at the University of Buffalo from Altamont, won the 75th Troy Turkey Trot 10k in 30:44, a minute ahead of former UAlbany star Ryan Udvadia.

A Guilderland High graduate, O’Brien said his victory and finish time were in part of product of a strong cross country season for the Bulls in which he posted a big personal record of 24:31 for 8k and a solid 31:07 at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

“I just came off a breakout season,” he said. “Last season, it was a little bit of a downturn. This year, we put in a lot of work this summer, and you can really see it pay off. So seeing a 30:40 here, that’s pretty good. I feel pretty fit. I basically jogged in at the end, and I’m really going for sub-30 this year [during indoor track].”

Rounding out the men’s top five were Cameron Davis (31:45), Xavier Salvador (31:46) and Jack Huber (31:47).

“I saw the competition here, and I know these guys from high school,” O’Brien said. “And Ryan Udvadia, I saw he ran 30:40 here, so I thought, ‘Aw, yeah, I’ve got to come out strong, because otherwise it’s going to be tough.'”

Charlotte Richman, a freshman on the Army cross country and track teams whose family recently moved from Portland, Oregon, to Albany, won the women’s division of the 10k in 34:14.

“It was awesome. I was just going out there having fun,” she said. “I’ve kept up my training and have been doing some long runs and keeping my mileage high.

“I was aiming for 36 [minutes] and kind of went out there and just ran. It was cold at the start, but I got warmed up right away.”

Richman ran with Ivette Mejia of New York City for miles 2 through 4, then was able to gain some separation while running with a pack of men.

Mejia, who was racing for the first time since a 2:40:23 at the Chicago Marathon in October, finished second among the women in 36:01, followed by Caitie Meyer of Weston, Massachusetts in 36:06.

Shenendehowa grad Alex Hislop, O’Brien’s senior teammate at Buffalo, won the Troy Turkey Trot 5k in 15:01, and Amanda Chambers of Schenectady was the women’s winner, in 17:13.

Ramon Dominguez, the retired Hall of Fame Thoroughbred jockey, was ninth overall and won the men’s 45-49 age group in 17:05.

CHRISTOPHER DAILEY TURKEY TROT

Jack Vite of Clifton Park won the Christopher Dailey 5k in Saratoga Springs with a time of 16:13, and Alyssa Connors of Saratoga Springs won the women’s division in 19:37.

Rounding out the men’s top five were Shaun Donegan (16:25), Evan Quinones (16:49), Rick Bush (16:53) and Travis Biggs (17:13).

