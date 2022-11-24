The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking state football semifinals; Union College men’s hockey

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I discuss the state high school football playoff semifinals with colleague Adam Shinder.

I also talk Union men’s hockey during the team’s first trimester final exam break. I have interviews with Union men’s head coach Josh Hauge and team captains Connor Murphy, Owen Farris and Ben Tupker.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

