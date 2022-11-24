PRINCETOWN – A candlelight prayer vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Princetown Town Hall for 60-year-old Alesia I. Wadsworth and 61-year-old William E. Horwedel who were killed Tuesday inside their Reynolds Road home.

Pastor Tony Solomon of the Duanesburg-Florida Baptist Church and Duanesburg Supervisor Bill Wenzel are organizing the event, according to Schenectady County Legislator Josh Cuomo, who represents the area.

Nicholas A. Fiebka, 19, and the son of Wadsworth was arraigned early Wednesday after state police charged him with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the slayings after being taken into custody by police a day earlier. He is being held at Schenectady County Jail without bail, police said.

Both Wadsworth and Horwedel were shot, according to troopers, who did not provide a motive for the killings.

Horwedel, police said, was the father of two New York State Troopers assigned to the local Troop G.

Police discovered the couple in their 1155 Reynolds Road home shortly after noon on Tuesday while performing a welfare check after one of the victims did not arrive at work. Wadsworth and Horwedel have owned the residence since 2007, according to property records.

It’s unclear when exactly the killings took place.

Deputies from the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office took Fiebka into custody for questioning on Tuesday in the city of Schenectady, where he lived in an apartment at 40 Union Ave., across the street from Union College.

The area is home to many Union College students, though a spokesman for the school said Wednesday that Fiebka was not a student.

Fiebka was later transferred to the state police barracks in Princetown and charged.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday in Princetown Town Court, according to Assistant District Attorney Christina Tremante-Pelham, who is overseeing the case.

