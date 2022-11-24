Wednesday Schenectady homicide victim identified

SCHENECTADY – City police Thursday identified the victim of Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Schenectady, as they continued to ask for anyone with information to contact investigators.

Matteo Henderson, 26, was shot and killed at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Schenectady officers were initially called to Odell Street for a report of shots fired and found a male victim lying in the street.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Schenectady detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit scoured the crime scene on Wednesday afternoon, with officers clearing the site by 3:20 p.m.

Two hours following the shooting, Schenectady officers and evidence technicians negotiated an otherwise deserted Odell Street as the final remnants of the murder scene were cleared from the road.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at 518-788-6566.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County