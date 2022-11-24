Weekend plans: Holiday light shows and high school football among top picks

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

High school football state semifinals

It’s a bit out of the way, but for football fans with the holiday weekend off, there’s an opportunity to travel downstate to Middletown High School for state football semifinals featuring all five Section II champions.

It’s a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 3 p.m. with Cambridge/Salem facing Moriah in Class D, and followed at 6 p.m. by Niskayuna taking on Somers in Class A.

The other three games will be on Saturday, starting at noon with Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren facing O’Neill in Class C, followed at 3 p.m. by Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk vs. Pleasantville in Class B and capped off at 6 p.m. as Christian Brothers Academy faces Newburgh Free Academy in Class AA.

Tickets must be purchased online at gofan.co.

Holiday lights

The holiday season in the Capital Region is about to get a bit brighter with the start of Holiday Lighted Nights on Friday. The drive-thru light show features nearly two miles of holiday displays, hosted by the Washington County Fairgrounds.

It’s set to run on select days through Dec. 30. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information, visit washingtoncountyfairgrounds.com.

In Round Lake, Santa’s Playland has returned to Quick Response (on Route 9), featuring a holiday lights display. It’s free and open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 6, 2023.

Amsterdam Tree Lighting Festival

Caroling, food and the annual Christmas tree lighting are set to kick off the holiday season in Amsterdam on Friday.

Starting at 4 p.m. at Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Pedestrian Bridge, there will be horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling by the Mohawk Valley Chorus and a hot chocolate/bake sale run by the Amsterdam High School Marching Rams. Gloves and hand warmers will be provided by Sticker Mule. The festivities are set to run through 6 p.m.



Tiffany to play Vapor

The pop star Tiffany, who rose to fame in the 1980s, is set to perform at Vapor Night Club in the Saratoga Casino on Friday.

She’s known for songs like “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been,” which made her the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts at the time.



Friday’s show comes with the release of the pop star’s latest album “Shadows,” which is her 11th studio album.

DJ NPG will be spinning 1980s songs before and after the show, which starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $20.

Train show rolls into miSci

The Model Train Show makes its return to the Museum of Innovation and Science on Friday.



The 19 x 27-foot display features four tracks that weave through scenes of amusement parks, a vintage Plasticville town and freight yards and depicts how trains transformed transportation and impacted the growth of the country.

Passengers, freight and more travel the main loop as vintage equipment loads logs onto the short line. The display includes lighting, working crossing gates and several new additions. It’ll be up through Jan. 15, 2023. For more information, visit misci.org.



Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Schenectady County