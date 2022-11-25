High Schools: Cambridge/Salem reaches Class D football state championship

Cambridge/Salem improved to 13-0 with a 47-22 Class D football state semifinal win over Moriah at Middletown High School on Friday.

Brice Burr rushed for two touchdowns, while Stephen Yakubec, Alex Luke, Brayton Cary and Evan Day also rushed for a touchdown. Yakubec also threw to Luke for an 8-yard touchdown.

Cambridge/Salem will play defending champion Tioga in the state championship next Saturday at noon, at JMA Wirelelss Dome.

DUANESBURG REACHES TOURNEY FINAL

In boys’ basketball, Duanesburg jumped out to a 26-8 lead after the first quarter en route to a season-opening 65-16 win over Heatly in the first round of the Waterford-Halfmoon Tournament.

Eleven players scored for the Eagles. Ethan Thompson led the way with 12 points. Murphy Hyde and Kyle Williams each had nine points, while Owen Lohret scored eight.

Sean Evans scored 26 points to lead North Warren to a narrow 39-38 win over Galway in a season-opening non-league boys’ basketball game Friday.

Josh Lovelass led Galway with 12 points, while Gavin O’Neil, Thomas Villano and Zach Kenyon each scored seven.

Owen Godlewski scored twice to lead Bethlehem to a season-opening 4-1 non-league boys’ hockey win over Mamaroneck. Tyler Bitely and Liam Parry also tallied, while Rory Cairns made 20 saves in the victory.

In CDHSHL action, the CD Jets topped the Storm 6-2.

In a non-league girls’ basketball game, Edmeston topped host Schoharie 76-41 in the first round of the Schoharie Tournament. Molly Rifanburg scored 39 for Edmeston. In the other game, Cherry Valley-Springfield beat Johnstown 75-21. Johnstown will play Schoharie in the consolation at 10 a.m. Saturday.

