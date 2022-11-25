Images: Friday evening candlelight vigil for Princetown homicide victims (6 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Alyssa Wadsworth lights candles for her parents Sandra and Gary, cousins to Alesia at Princetown Town Hall Friday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Alyssa Wadsworth lights candles for her parents Sandra and Gary, cousins to Alesia at Princetown Town Hall Friday.
PRINCETOWN – Friends and family held a candlelight vigil at Princetown Town Hall Friday night for Alesia Wadsworth and William Horwedel.

Wadsworth, 60, and Horwedel, 61, were found dead in their Princetown home Tuesday, both dead from gunshot wounds, police have said. Wadsworth’s 19-year-old son Nicholas A. Fiebka has been charged in the deaths.

Photos from the vigil from our Erica Miller.

More: ‘They were building a great life’: Victims in Princetown murder remembered at vigil

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

 

 

