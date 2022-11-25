Letters to the Editor Friday, Nov. 25

Where are plans of action from GOP?
Well, the elections are over, the ballots have been counted, the results are in and there is good news.
Inflation, gas prices, food prices, corruption and crime, crime, crime were the subjects of all the ads we were bombarded with heading up to Election Day. I must have seen that same guy get punched a hundred times.
The Daily Gazette dutifully published its editorial cartoon of President Biden serving up a can of Spam for Thanksgiving dinner.
But the Republicans have taken the House of Representatives, and the great issues and questions of the day will all be solved and answered.
Here are their plans as announced by their leaders:
Oversight! They will investigate the origins of COVID-19, the FBI (a-la Mar-A-Logo), the withdrawal from Afghanistan (signed by Trump, let’s not forget), Dr. Anthony Fauci, and of course a whole series of hearings on Hunter Biden’s laptop (or at least what’s left of it after Rudy passed it around).
No mention of inflation from the GOP side, no legislation planned on anything at all except maybe articles of impeachment. Nothing on gas or food prices, or jobs – just grievance politics. Inflation disappeared!
And according to reporting by Fox News violent crime is way down.
The number of segments aired on violent crime has decreased from 193 in the week before the election to 71 in the week after, even including the two school mass shootings.
Crime is down!
Like they always say, elections have consequences.
Paul Donahue
Niskayuna
More schools need surveys on vaccines
The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake administration sent out a fall survey polling parents about their views on any future covid vaccine mandates.
They received a high response rate, including 79% of 1,391 elementary students and 68% of 1,647 secondary students, represented by at least one parent.
The majority of parents responding were opposed to a future covid vaccine mandate, and more telling, 38.2% of elementary school parents and 28.6% of secondary parents would be “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to homeschool their children should a covid mandate be imposed by the Hochul administration.
While not taking a political position on the issue, the BHBL Board of Education was concerned enough to send a letter to the state Parent Teacher Association and a number of local and state politicians expressing their concern over the very large percentage of students they could potentially lose to homeschooling should a vaccine mandate be imposed.
Other local school boards should follow suit and survey their parents on this issue and determine the proper steps to take once they have received feedback from their parents.
James Shear
Glenville
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion
7 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Nancy Pelosi is the most consequential legislator in the history of this country. She expertly led her caucus to pass some of the most historic and impactful bills, much with the slimmest of house majorities. She will be handing the gavel off to a party in disarray that is being led by the looniest of its members, that has no intent of passing meaningful legislation. And when you don’t have an agenda for legislating, you investigate. If the GOP thinks Hunter Biden’s laptop, and retiree Dr. Fauci are the most pressing issues the country is facing, they will be experiencing the consequences of those decisions in two years.
Whoville hopefully it will be a short if entertaining tenure I hear mad madge Greene really has Ole kev by the kahohnahs! Guess we’ll finally get to the bottom of the Hillary and hunter debacle oh and give putin ukraine but it’s gonna be soo much better go Q!
Paul Donahue Please tell me where crime is down, Schenectady where they had another murder on Thanksgiving eve? The Republicans plan on inflation is to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent. They plan to jumpstart oil and natural gas and cut back on regulations that Biden administration has put in place. By doing these two things only inflation will drop because we will be able to get goods and services to the stores because we will have diesel, because we will have less expensive gasoline, because our heating oil and gas will be less expensive, and finally we will be able to keep more of our money. The history of Democrats is tax and spend and all you have to do is look at this failed administration to see that this is true.
Gonna be a `festivus` miracle
Congratulations to democratic Congresswoman Mary Petola who will continue to represent deep Red Alaska in the House. She defeated Trump endorsed serial loser and totally out of touch Sarah Palin.
Paul Donahue did a great job of criticizing Republicans for putting petty revenge, the pursuance of their enemies on “Trumped up” charges, over working in the peoples’ interests.
I would caution posters against confusing crime in a specific city with national trends. It is the same mistake they make when they seem unable to differentiate between weather and climate. A google search revealed this:
“Research by the Council on Criminal Justice, or CCA, and others suggests that the spike in violent crime in 2020 appears to have plateaued. A recent CCJ report estimated that homicides fell by 2% during the first half of 2022.Oct 5, 2022.”
Incidents of rape have fallen, however some categories of violent crime are on the increase, but still lower than 1990’s rates. As usual, simplistic answers, seeing things in black and white rather than shades of gray, get us nowhere.
Mr. Bill 🤡 actually statistically speaking crime across the nation hasn’t gone up. Anyone can pick an area out and say crime is up. Like trump did with Chicago. And you in Schenectady. As always you are shooting a blank canon.
I would like to re-post an exchange between me and BM from yesterday’s posts in the hopes it will stimulate a discussion of the true meaning of terms like communism, socialism, democratic socialism, socialist democracy, and capitalism:
Bill Marincic
November 25th, 2022
Democratic socialist is just a socialist with a water down first name. Socialism is the precursor to communism, please tell me where communism has ever worked, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Vietnam? A so-called educator that admits that he is the precursor to communist, you can’t make this stuff up.
Reply
ANTHONY J SANTO
November 25th, 2022
Actually, Marxist theory is that the communist revolution would occur during the most exploitative stage of capitalism, when the only nexus (connection) between buyers and sellers would be naked cash. Workers would be paid so little, their lives would be so burdensome, the distribution of wealth so uneven, that they would rebel and win by sheer force of numbers. They would then form a “dictatorship of the proletariat (worker)” which would work toward a “classless utopia” wherein property would be owned by all and each would work according to their ability and receive according to their needs.
Of course, human nature being what it is, the communist party hierarchy used the power of dictatorship for the benefit of the upper echelons of the party and in the Soviet Union the corrupt and inefficient economy fell under the weight of its own incompetence.
I believe in democratic socialism because I believe through government action the bad outcomes of unbridled capitalism are blunted through government intervention with programs like minimum wage, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the ACA, public housing, tax supported public education etc. while the benefits of capitalism are retained: incentives to work and do research to increase wealth and the variety of products without the instability resulting from severe economic fluctuations and extreme wealth gaps.