Letters to the Editor Friday, Nov. 25

Where are plans of action from GOP?



Well, the elections are over, the ballots have been counted, the results are in and there is good news.

Inflation, gas prices, food prices, corruption and crime, crime, crime were the subjects of all the ads we were bombarded with heading up to Election Day. I must have seen that same guy get punched a hundred times.

The Daily Gazette dutifully published its editorial cartoon of President Biden serving up a can of Spam for Thanksgiving dinner.

But the Republicans have taken the House of Representatives, and the great issues and questions of the day will all be solved and answered.

Here are their plans as announced by their leaders:

Oversight! They will investigate the origins of COVID-19, the FBI (a-la Mar-A-Logo), the withdrawal from Afghanistan (signed by Trump, let’s not forget), Dr. Anthony Fauci, and of course a whole series of hearings on Hunter Biden’s laptop (or at least what’s left of it after Rudy passed it around).

No mention of inflation from the GOP side, no legislation planned on anything at all except maybe articles of impeachment. Nothing on gas or food prices, or jobs – just grievance politics. Inflation disappeared!

And according to reporting by Fox News violent crime is way down.

The number of segments aired on violent crime has decreased from 193 in the week before the election to 71 in the week after, even including the two school mass shootings.

Crime is down!

Like they always say, elections have consequences.

Paul Donahue

Niskayuna

More schools need surveys on vaccines



The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake administration sent out a fall survey polling parents about their views on any future covid vaccine mandates.

They received a high response rate, including 79% of 1,391 elementary students and 68% of 1,647 secondary students, represented by at least one parent.

The majority of parents responding were opposed to a future covid vaccine mandate, and more telling, 38.2% of elementary school parents and 28.6% of secondary parents would be “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to homeschool their children should a covid mandate be imposed by the Hochul administration.

While not taking a political position on the issue, the BHBL Board of Education was concerned enough to send a letter to the state Parent Teacher Association and a number of local and state politicians expressing their concern over the very large percentage of students they could potentially lose to homeschooling should a vaccine mandate be imposed.

Other local school boards should follow suit and survey their parents on this issue and determine the proper steps to take once they have received feedback from their parents.

James Shear

Glenville

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion