Road to the state semis: How Niskayuna football got here

By Gazette Sports Reporter |
Niskayuna running back Isaiah Linyear enters the end zone after a touchdown as Daniel Miller (18) celebrates during the Silver Warriors 35-6 win over Averill Park Nov. 12, winning its first-ever sectional title.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Niskayuna running back Isaiah Linyear enters the end zone after a touchdown as Daniel Miller (18) celebrates during the Silver Warriors 35-6 win over Averill Park Nov. 12, winning its first-ever sectional title.
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

NISKAYUNA – Niskayuna football faces its next big test Friday night at 6 p.m. in the state semifinals at Middletown High School, against Westchester County’s Somers High School.

The latest test comes after Niskayuna won its first Section II football Class A Nov. 12 and took a state quarterfinal game last week.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Ahead of the big game, some of our recent coverage:

Everything Niskayuna

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement