The Heisman Race, Week 13: Suddenly, a two-QB race emerges between CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook)

Week 13

CALEB WILLIAMS

USC • QB • So.

HIS CASE: Williams made as big of a jump as you’ll ever see in Heisman odds in just one week, going from +1000 at Caesars Sportsbook to the odds-on favorite. Part of that was a huge day in a monumental win over cross-town rival UCLA (32 of 43 passing, 470 yards, two touchdowns, plus 33 yards rushing and another TD). Part of it was Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker’s unfortunate injury. Regardless, Williams is the new odds-on favorite with two big games left.

ODDS: -110

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., ABC)

_______________

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: Part of Williams’ rise also is that even while Ohio State continues to win, Stroud is putting up individual numbers that don’t raise any eyebrows. He was 18 of 30 for 241 yards passing and a touchdown against Maryland, but it was the Buckeyes’ running game, defense and special teams that led it past the Terrapins. Still, Stroud is in good position with his most important canvas yet to paint: Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Michigan.

ODDS: +105

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. No. 3 Michigan (Noon, FOX)

_______________

BLAKE CORUM

Michigan • RB • Jr.

HIS CASE: Stroud’s stage on Saturday afternoon in Columbus will be shared with the Wolverines running back, who said he’ll play against Ohio State despite a knee injury suffered in a win against Illinois. If he can be effective on the injured leg and lead Michigan to an upset, it’s the kind of storyline some Heisman voters might not be able to resist. Corum had 108 yards and a touchdown last week despite not playing most of the second half.

ODDS: +1500

THIS WEEK: Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State (Noon, FOX)

_______________

ON THE RADAR: Max Duggan, TCU QB (+3000); Jayden Daniels, LSU QB (+4000); Bo Nix, Oregon QB (+5000); Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB (+5000).

