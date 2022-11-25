USA-England World Cup prop bet and Black Friday in the SEC: Best Bets for Nov. 25

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Friday, Nov. 25:

TOP PLAY

The play: World Cup, USA vs. England, both teams to score

The odds/bet: +115 ($30 to win $34.50)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 2 p.m. (FOX)

Our take: We’re as patriotic as anyone, but let’s face it: Chances are the United States is not taking down mighty England in Friday’s World Cup showdown.

But here’s a common soccer prop bet — both teams to score, or BTTS — that has some value. England has a super-powered offense that scored six goals against Iran on Monday, so figure the Three Lions will take care of their end.

That leaves the question as to whether the U.S. can score. Expect the Americans to come out aggressively, as they did against Wales on Monday, and try to get to an early lead. The U.S. has few players who are used to going a full 90 minutes, so they’ll really push the envelope early and try to get that lead — alternatively, England showed some lapses in focus after building a big lead against Iran, so that could work in our favor here.

Caesars has the best odds on the market at the moment at +115. Hop on it and cheer for an American goal.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY

The play: College football, Missouri +3½ vs. Arkansas

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Our take: This is one of those lines that seems strange, as most would value Arkansas as a significantly better team than Missouri. Dig a bit deeper, though, and this spread is probably too big.

First of all, there’s the matter of motivation on a short week. The Tigers need a win to secure bowl eligibility, while the Razorbacks took care of that last week with a win over fading Ole Miss.

Then, Arkansas’ defense, so good in 2021, has been rather porous if it’s not forcing turnovers. Missouri’s offense isn’t any good, but it’s shown signs of life in the past month, mainly because it’s been better at taking care of the ball.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is healthy for Arkansas after missing the game against LSU two weeks ago, but Missouri’s defense quietly has been among the SEC’s best and should be able to keep this game within reach.

(We would have suggested taking Tulane on the money line against Cincinnati, but chances are that game has started by the time you’re reading this. If not, take the Green Wave, too!)

HOW WE’VE FARED

Thursday’s best bets

NBA (from Wednesday): Spurs +7.5 over Pelicans (LOST $33)

World Cup (from Wednesday): Canada to defeat or tie Belgium (LOST $10)

NFL (from Thursday): Giants +10 at Cowboys (WON $30)

NFL (from Thursday): Bills-Lions OVER 54.5 (LOST $11)

Wednesday’s profit/loss: -$43 (0-2)

Thursday’s profit/loss: +$19 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$38 (3-5)

Total for November: +$176.20 (25-22)

Total for 2022: +$192.50 (304-328)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action