High Schools: Saratoga Springs, Bethlehem girls’ cross country qualifies for nationals

Saratoga Springs’ Kinetic Running Club won the Nike XC New York Regional Cross Country Championship on Saturday at Bowdoin Park, scoring 19 points. Bethlehem’s Elm Ave Athletic Club was second with 77. They both qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.

Kinetic’s McKinley Wheeler placed second individually, in 18;27.2. Teammates Sheridan Wheeler and Anya Belisle followed in third (18:30.5) and fourth (18:31.7), respectively. Emily Bush was eighth in 18:49.3. Rylee Davis led Elm Ave by finishing 21st in 19:49.3.

In the boys’ race, Saratoga Springs’ Racing City placed fifth and Shenendehowa’s Halfmoon Harriers placed 10th. Mason Talarico led Racing City by placing third in 16:05.7, while Logan Doll paced Halfmoon with his 13th-place finish in 16:35.1.

SECTION II FOOTBALL TEAMS LOSE IN STATE SEMIS

CBA, hurt by the second-quarter ejection of outstanding two-way athlete Donald Jones for targeting while on defense, lost its Class AA state football semifinal to Newburgh Free Academy 31-20 at Middletown High School.

Jahmir Pitcher ran for touchdowns of 1 and 10 yards for CBA (12-1), and Carson Leto kicked two field goals.

James I. O’Neill outscored Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren 28-0 in the second half to earn a 41-22 win in the Class C semifinals.

Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren (12-1) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a 6-yard run from Tristen Hitchcock and a 9-yard pass from Brody McCabe to Luke Sheldon. Caden Allen added a 1-yard run for a 22-14 lead at halftime.

Pleasantville defeated Ravena 14-6 in the Class B semifinals. Aidan Lochner’s 37-yard run in the first quarter accounted for Ravena’s only touchdown.

SCHOHARIE WINS CONSOLATION

Schoharie outscored Johnstown 34-9 in the middle quarters on its way to a 59-23 win in the consolation game of the Schoharie Tournament in girls’ basketball. Savannah Traverse led Schoharie with a game-high 22 points. Alaina Martin added 10 for the winners, with Lily Ballard scoring eight. Bella Bermas paced Johnstown with 11 points.

Ballston Spa had a 38-12 halftime lead en route to a 63-31 season-opening win over Hadley-Luzerne. Olivia Verdile led the Scotties with 14 points. Jess Bowens added 13, while Payton Messina and Natalia Guthrie scored 11 and 10. Jordanna Kenny’s 14 points led Hadley-Luzerne.

Mechanicville outscored Cohoes 32-11 in the second half to earn a 50-23 win. Tanner Eiseman led Mechanicville with 12 pointns. Charli Goverski added 11, while Allie Kenyon scored 10. Kaelyn Greene’s six points led Cohoes.

In boys’ basketball, Duanesburg improved to 2-0 with an 83-31 win over Fort Edward in the round-robin Waterford-Halfmoon Tournament. The victorious Eagles jumped out to a 31-5 lead after one quarter. Michael Leak led Duanesburg with 19 points. Ethan Thompson added 16. Eleven Duanesburg players scored. Zach Bartholomew had 17 to lead Fort Edward.

In the other game, Waterford-Halfmoon topped Heatly 64-25. Derrick Pontore led the Fordians with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Scunziano added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Sedgewick’s nine points led Heatly.

Mike Marshall scored 22 points to lead Loudonville Christian to a 57-54 win over Galway. Jared Pratt added 19 for the winners, while Zach Kenyon had 19 for Galway, while Josh Lovelass scored 14.

In boys’ hockey, Bethlehem improved to 2-0 with a 4-0 non-league win over Canandaigua. Tyler Bitely, Tyler Fabian, Dylan McInerney and Cameron Smith scored for the Eagles. Rory Cairns made 28 saves.

In CDHSHL action, La Salle topped the Storm 4-1.

