Letters to the Editor Saturday, Nov. 26

Mature tree earned Rockefeller honor



I must defend the family in Queensbury who donated their 90-year-old spruce for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

About 10 years ago, I responded to an ad from State GSA requesting donations for the Empire State Plaza Christmas tree and offered the balsam fir in my yard. The state arborist came to look at it, and it was a beautiful tree, just what they needed.

But the tree was in my backyard and, even though the lot behind me was vacant, the ground would not have supported the heavy-lift equipment needed for the harvest, so state GSA had to pass.

In the years since, I tried to save my tree, even having Davey Tree Experts inject nutrients into the ground root system (they made no guarantee that it would work, but it was worth trying).

In the recent years since, the larger branches began falling off and, last winter, it was time, and I counted about 60 rings on the stump. Trees, like all living things, will reach end-of-life.

If the tree from Queensbury was anything like my tree, it was at its most beautiful at near end-of-life, thus the right time for harvest. I wish I could have seen my tree go out in a blaze of Christmas glory, rather than fall apart the way it did.

Tom Florey

Schenectady

Justice system not favorable to victims



On the news the other night, it showed some brazen crooks who stole used oil from Paesan’s Pizza.

The owner said that loss would cost him $1,500. He then was allowed to talk to the suspect. The suspect told him he’d been arrested four times and was released after paying a fine.

A couple of months ago, Nancy Pelosi’s husband made $4 million on a stock deal. Some accused him of insider trading.

She said the stock information was public domain and anyone could have used it.

However, her husband had the knowledge firsthand. She said he had to pay a fine, which was in the hundreds. You don’t have to be a math scholar to see that the payback is overwhelming.

Our government doesn’t want the criminals to feel bad about their actions. It’s good to give them a chance for redemption.

As for their victims…

Pete Pidgeon

Scotia

Rotterdam made right choice on solar



Rotterdam lawmakers made a wise decision in placing a moratorium on solar development in the town. Solar promoters like to push ahead without mentioning the many downsides of those projects.

Monarch butterflies are declining in numbers. Honeybees pollinate much of our food supply. You won’t find either in a solar field. Bird authorities tell us birds have declined by 50% over the past 50 years. Loss of habitat is a big reason. Our agricultural base is declining at a time when the worldwide demand for food is increasing.

And anyone who has seen a solar field knows they are a blight on the countryside.

All of this in a state with large amounts of clean burning, environmentally friendly, untapped natural gas in the Marcellus region of western New York. Solar fields are not environmentally friendly. Good job by Rotterdam lawmakers.

Donald Wharton

South Glens Falls

Rules for commenting:



