Red Kettle Campaign underway in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY — Work is well underway from The Salvation Army of Fulton County to meet goals during this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Nov. 17. Salvation Army Kettles are at a number of local Price Chopper, Walgreens and Walmart locations throughout the Johnstown and Gloversville area, Salvation Army of Fulton County Captain Wendy Senior said.

The organization has a goal of raising $27,000 this year, Senior said. This goal is the same amount that the group was able to meet last holiday season.

“It helps us get through Christmas,” Senior said. “We purchase items for the food baskets we give out on Dec. 16, 19, and 20. Every family gets the full fixing to make their own Christmas meals.”

The group budgets to be able to feed 250 families, Senior said. The Salvation Army also provides toys during the holiday season for children of Fulton and Montgomery County, she explained.

Senior has a number of different groups and individuals volunteering their time so far for this year’s campaign. Senior is always looking for more volunteers, and anyone interested can contact her at [email protected] Bell Ringers are in the area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 24.

“I definitely can use volunteers,” Senior said. “We prefer volunteers to do two-hour-increments, but if they can’t then we can make do. We’re always looking for volunteers.”

The Salvation Army has been in Fulton County since 1885. The red kettles during the holidays began after Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee wanted to provide a holiday meal for those who were living in poverty in 1891. He got the funding for the meals by putting out a pot to collect donations from people passing by, and the collection grew to become the annual Red Kettle Campaign today.

The Salvation Army helps more than 4.5 million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas periods in the United States, according to The Salvation Army website.

“It’s a long-held tradition, of more than 100 years,” Senior said. “I’ve been here since 2018, so this is my fifth Christmas, and we have met our goal every single year, in addition to receiving 5,000 or more toys per year from the community from the toy drive.”

