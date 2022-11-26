Siena women’s basketball beats Oakland, reaches championship game at TD Bank Classic

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Siena women’s basketball dominated on the glass, played lockdown defense and shot the ball well enough to overcome 24 turnovers on Saturday as the Saints used a big third quarter and beat Oakland, 78-71, in the opening game of the TD Bank Classic at the University of Vermont.

Down 38-33 at halftime, Siena (3-3 overall) outscored Oakland 22-12 in the third quarter and led by as many as 12 in the fourth to pick up the win.

Siena will play in the championship game on Sunday against Vermont on Sunday at 3 p.m. It’s Siena’s first time reaching the championship game at the TD Bank Classic in three appearances at the event.

Sophomore guard Valencia Fontenelle-Posson had her best performance of the season to lead Siena to victory. The Guilderland High School graduate scored 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

Fontenelle-Posson led four Siena players in double figures. Anajah Brown chipped in 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting in just 18 minutes, Ahniysha Jackson added 11 points and Emina Selimovic added 10 points and eight rebounds. Elisa Mevius filled up the stat sheet for Siena with six points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals — as well as seven of Siena’s 25 turnovers — in 25 minutes before fouling out.

Siena finished with a 45-36 rebounding edge, and the Saints held Oakland to 32.3% shooting from the floor, including a 5 of 25 mark from 3-point range. Alexis Johnson and Brooke Daniels scored 18 points apiece, but Breanne Beatty and Linda Van Schaik were held to a combined 17 points on 5 of 27 shooting.

