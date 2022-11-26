West Glenville five-year-old, and recent winner of America’s Funniest Home Videos $20,000 prize, Spencer Feulner, received a surprise earlier this week from his local Dunkin’.

The Feulner family was featured on the Nov. 13 episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos after Tracey Feulner submitted a video of her son Spencer. In the video Tracey asks Spencer about an open box of donuts on the floor, and Spencer explains to her that a “monster attacked him” and that the monster then gave him a donut, which explains the chocolate on his face in the video.

The video of Spencer, entitled, “Little Donut Denier,” won a $20,000 prize and later this season will be in the running for a $100,000 prize.

Spencer received a special gift Monday when he and his family visited Dunkin’ on Saratoga Street in Glenville and Dunkin’ surprised him with four dozen donuts and $100 in gift cards.

“Glenville’s a small community, so when we saw this on AFV live, it was like oh my god, someone from Glenville is on tv, and just won $20,000,” Capital Region Dunkin’ Franchisee Natasha Teixeira said. “So we thought we have to celebrate him, and since he loves donuts, what better place to come than his hometown Dunkin’.”

Dunkin’ is rooting for Spencer’s video to win the $100,000 prize, Teixeira said. If the family wins Dunkin’ will probably help them celebrate, she explained.

Spencer happily helped himself to a strawberry frosted donut (his favorite flavor) and told reporters that a monster did not attack him or give him a donut, “It was me,” Spencer said.

Tracey Feulner said she was always recording Spencer before she went back to work, so she could show her husband R.J. their son’s antics. A neighbor of the family convinced Tracey to submit the video to America’s Funniest Home Videos.

“It’s been fun, it’s just him, that’s how he acts all the time,” Tracey Feulner said. “For him it’s probably surreal that he’s getting attention for something that he would usually get yelled at.”

Tracey Feulner explained her son does not fully understand what happened, and how big of a win the video had.

“He told me when we win he wants to buy a new pair of shoes,” Tracey Feulner said. “I’m like buddy you could buy a few pairs of shoes, you could buy mommy Manolo Blahniks if we win. It’s interesting, I think he kind of gets it.”

R.J. Feulner was surprised the video of his son won, he said he was not expecting that.

“It’s been an experience, it’s been surreal, I wasn’t expecting any of this,” R.J. Feulner said. “I was just happy he was going to be presented on America’s Funniest Home Videos. We all kind of took bets, like where do you guys think we’ll end up, I was thinking we might get third, maybe second. But we ended up winning, it was crazy.”

Spencer recently announced he had won $100, R.J. Feulner had to explain to his son that he won quite a bit more than just $100.

Spencer acts like a “little ninja” at home R.J. Feulner said. He explained his son is constantly opening drawers and cabinets and climbing onto the counters and getting into places he should not be able to reach.

AFV offers the weekly prize of $20,000 to the funniest video as voted upon by the in-studio audience. Those prize winners then move onto the next round where competitors vie for the $100,000 prize. AFV has given away over $17 million in prize money in its 32 seasons to date and evaluated over 2 million videos submitted by viewers, according to the AFV website.

