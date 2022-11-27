Help sought finding missing Schenectady 14-year-old

SCHENECTADY – City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Samantha Humphrey, 14, was last seen late Friday night at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, police said.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-630-0911.

