HIGH NOTES: Turkeys for vets, helping kids overseas

In Loudonville, the Tully Rinckey PLLC lawfirm and Price Chopper/Market 32 teamed up to provide 250 free turkeys to Capital Region active duty and retired military personnel during the firm’s annual “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative on Tuesday. The event was held at the Crossings of Colonie. Officials from Tully Rinckey were prepared to deliver approximately 3,500 pounds of turkey to military personnel and veterans. Turkeys were available on a first come, first-serve basis with proof of military ID. Since 2009, the “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative has provided the Thanksgiving centerpiece for the families of more than 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel in the greater Capital Region, Binghamton, Syracuse, Buffalo and Rochester. Tully Rinckey PLLC is a multi-state, full-service law firm.

In Clifton Park, To Love A Child, Inc. recently gave out its 2022 Circle of Love awards to individuals or organizations who have gone above and beyond with their love, commitment, and generosity to the mission of To Love A Child. This year, the honorees include: Jane Morrison, former owner of A Peaceful Place Massage and Wellness; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Pastor Weigand, who designated To Love A Child for a two-month long donation program by their congregation and a weeklong ministry for children; Viola Brankamp, a former schoolteacher and longtime supporter; and Infant Jesus of Prague, Jeremiah Hayes, a private foundation in Tupper Lake committed to serving and helping people around the world improve their lives. Established in April of 2009, To Love a Child, Inc. is a local nonprofit based in Clifton Park that provides educational, medical, agricultural and nutritional programs to impoverished children and their families in Africa and Haiti to help create a better future and quality of life. For more information and to donate, visit https://www.toloveachild.net.

Everything Clifton Park-Halfmoon

SHARE YOUR HIGH NOTES

High Notes is a Monday feature of The Gazette Opinion section spotlighting the good being done in our communities by individuals, organizations, schools and colleges, and businesses. If you know of anyone who should be celebrated, send your suggestions for High Notes to Editorial Page Editor Mark Mahoney at [email protected]

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, Editorial, Opinion