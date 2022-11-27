Letters to the Editor Sunday, Nov. 27 – Three from readers in Niskayuna and Schenectady

America’s political system needs repair



It’s an awful shame the way in which the political system has become such an embarrassment for many Americans.

There has been so much hatred, backbiting and vile name calling that I wonder why bother to vote.

However, I fulfilled my civic duty despite thinking what a waste of time.

America’s elite, the huge corporations and the power brokers relentlessly lament about taxes they must pay.

Never discussed are the countless loopholes this group will use to pay our government the actual amounts they should. At the same time, we hear the lament that we give away too much to the working poor, the impoverished, homeless, etc.

No American should be fooled by the amount of money available to meet the needs of everyone, including the wealthiest. After all, how many yachts, homes, autos and special services can one utilize.

Our tax dollars fund all the infrastructure, rebuild cities, clean our waterways, support colleges/students, provide the very best in fire safety, police protection and hospitals.

We pay for agencies that serve to care for the children suffering and in hospitals who would otherwise die without the financial funding from our government.

However we must listen to those in office or running for office tear each other apart, and that is truly disgusting.

There has to be some way to bring about change in the voting process without the need for power and self-serving desires.

Mary Ann Bruno

Schenectady

End corrosiveness or we’ll all pay the price



I was a counselor for many years, and in my first group on my first day at a new position, one of the clients, a learning-disabled, middle-aged man, was the first to introduce himself by saying, “Don’t let them steal your joy.” He repeated this many times over the coming months; it was a mantra of sorts.

At the time, I thought it surreal, a Lynchian detail of warped American optimism from someone whose joy was often the cheapest vodka and whatever questionable quality crack he could find in abundance.

The crueler of his peers made fun of him. Most treated him with a superficially sympathetic indifference.

Twelve years later and no longer a counselor, I think of him being a Chance the Gardener figure.

I sit here thinking how we have become a people nourished by anger instead of joy; anger rooted in riled-up recrimination.

Indeed, we eat it fork to mouth and hand over hand. We eat it until it seeps through our pores.

We eat it until a corrosive cloud forms around us collectively, a cloud to rival the vileness of a ninth inning ballpark bathroom.

If we continue to see one another this way, engage with one another this way, it will end us, as we debase ourselves with the violence of lost hope and alienation from one another.

James Cimino

Schenectady

Why limit bans to Native Americans?



Why not stop using Pirates and Devils as namesakes and mascots?

Concerning The Gazette’s Nov. 19 article (“Deadline set for phasing out use of Native American names and imagery,”) it certainly is a great idea to rid our society of labels used by institutions and organizations that take advantage of groups such as Native Americans.

But why do we still continue to glorify pirates, dastardly scoundrels who murder, rape and pillage on the high seas, and devilish demons, who some religious leaders say are trying to entrap us for an eternal life of pain and suffering in Hades?

As we go about cleansing our society’s history and future, maybe now is the time to go all the way.

Richard Felak

Niskayuna

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Schenectady, Your Niskayuna